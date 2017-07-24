Will Republicans put country or Trump first?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" Pause 1:08 Here's what's in California's cap-and-trade deal 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? 2:17 How a house party turned deadly for a Sacramento teen 3:20 A dead teen in a park. The story of a cold case 2:01 A dead teen, a killer on the loose, a mother’s grief 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:11 Trump protesters pack big guns Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email After his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner gave a statement to reporters. He said that he did not collude with Russia nor did he know anyone else on the staff that colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. C-SPAN

