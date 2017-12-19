Sacramento’s MLS bid is very much alive

More Videos 1:00 Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' Pause 2:00 Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 3:23 U.S. Sen. Tim Scott: Harmonizing Senate, House tax reform bills will be ‘interesting’ 1:15 California governor: climate change will worsen world's problems 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 2:41 Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team. Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

