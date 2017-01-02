Integrity needed to ensure voting results

Scary talk about return of earmarks
Re “There’s talk of bringing back banned earmarks” (Insight, Dec. 31): Jason Grumet, president of the Bipartisan Policy Center, speaking of the possible return of earmarks, stated that earmarking accounted for less than 1 percent of the federal budget.
Let me see, 1 percent of the $3.8 trillion federal budget in 2015 is $38 billion. I do not trust most members of Congress to spend $1 wisely, much less $38 billion. Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler says the debate over earmarks is “a healthy discussion about ways to make the government work for the people again.”
Isn’t that their job?
Conny K. Saab, Fair Oaks
Ensure integrity of voting, election
Re “A few words as Boxer departs, Harris arrives” (Editorials, Jan. 2): Sen. Barbara Boxer was a liberal Democrat who stood by her principles, and the editorial suggests that her successor Sen. Kamala Harris should do the same.
Boxer stood by her principles when she objected to certifying the 2004 presidential election results on the basis of voter suppression in Ohio. Now, because of the gutting of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, there was much more voter suppression in the 2016 election. On top of that, 17 intelligence agencies agreed that there was Russian interference in the election.
Our congressional representatives from California should consider following in Boxer’s footsteps by objecting to rubber-stamping the electoral votes on Jan. 6, bringing attention to the importance of integrity of election results. We must work on voting reform and prevent foreign influence in elections.
Tina Suzanne,
Castro Valley
Greed rules in downtown parking
Re “Pricey parking hurts businesses” (Letters, Dec. 31): John T. Johnson’s observation was right on the mark. Not only has the new arena forced workers and patrons of the surrounding areas to pay outrageous parking prices, but expensive arena parking has become a major problem in downtown and Old Sacramento as well.
As regular patrons of Old Sacramento businesses, we were basically locked out the other night in an attempt to have dinner at one of our favorite restaurants. We spent 45 minutes looking for a parking garage that did not have a three-block-long line to get in. We eventually went home, no dinner.
When asked, these steadfast businesses told us that they are suffering from the smothering traffic intrusion on event nights, caused by event goers trying to avoid the price gouging at parking meters and garages serving the arena. Greed rules again. Big surprise.
Donna Baca-Kaiser,
West Sacramento
Were we scammed on plastic bags?
Re “Bag banners snookered voters” (Letters, Dec. 30): Imagine my surprise when I realized that only grocery store plastic bags were the culprits in spoiling the environment. I thought all single- use plastic bags were responsible for clogging the waterways and endangering wildlife. Now I discover you can get single-use plastic bags for free at any store except grocery stores. Seems like another sly way to get our money and not call it a tax.
Ann Moore,
El Dorado Hills
Sanctuary city, campus break law
After hearing our new mayor say Sacramento is a sanctuary city and the president of Sacramento State say his campus is a sanctuary campus, I will no longer be spending money in the city nor donating to Sac State.
They thumb their nose at federal law, they don’t get my money.
Bill Montgomery,
Sacramento
Sutter was such a good dog
Re “Governor, wife bid farewell to state’s beloved first dog” (Capital & California, Dec. 31): Good old Sutter, you good dog, you. All good dogs go to Yellowstone where their cousins the wolves welcome them home.
William J. Hughes,
Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments