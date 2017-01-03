Management has responsibility to secure a safe environment at the mall

Mall isn’t always for shopping
Re “Arden Fair’s limits on teens take criticism” (Page 1A, Jan. 3): I had to chuckle while reading about teen shoppers at Arden Fair mall, the accompanying picture of a group of teens walking in the mall shows them carrying … well, nothing.
It’s been my shopping experience at any mall that the purpose is to actually buy something, but then again, I’m an adult. It’s not unusual to see teens hanging out and not buying anything. This, in itself, is not a crime but rather part of the growing up experience, socializing with one’s peers outside the school.
Those of a certain age, before malls, hung out at the local drive-in, usually making the minimum purchase from the carhop. Mall management does have a responsibility to secure a safe environment for all shoppers. Rules to that effect should and can be applied to teens and adults on mall property.
Michael Hamiel, Elk Grove
Reform DNC for better democracy
Re “Priority in 2017: Protecting democracy” (Sacbee.com, Jan. 1): I agree with E.J. Dionne Jr. that protecting and strengthening democracy in the U.S. should be the top priority in the coming year. However, simply opposing the actions of Donald Trump is not the way to go about it. A better course is to repair the sorry political process that gave us President-elect Trump in the first place.
The first step in that course is to acknowledge that the Democratic Party did not act very democratically during the last election. It may have been nefarious Russian hackers who exposed those private emails, but it was the true and ugly inner workings of the Democratic Party itself that were laid bare.
In order to have a government that represents us, we must first have political parties that represent us. Serious reform of the Democratic Party is the best thing we can do right now to strengthen our democracy.
Pat Ford, San Francisco
Teamwork would help Kings win
Re “Kings must make foes feel their presence in new year” (Sports, Jan. 2): Aside from simply playing superior basketball, I suppose it’s worth considering Andy Furillo’s suggestion that the Kings need to make their foes feel their presence in the new year. The ancient Celts in Britain painted themselves blue and were quite scary when motivated. The Maori in New Zealand had facial tattoos and made really ferocious faces at their opponents. Yet, the most practical option just might be for the Kings to play like a team that justifies so much local fan and financial support.
Robert A. Dell’Agostino, Sacramento
Visiting downtown is problematic
Re “Greed rules in downtown parking” (Letters, Jan. 3): I totally agree with Donna Baca-Kaiser’s estimation that Sacramento is losing out on those who once patronized businesses regularly downtown. But, it’s not just restaurants but stores, parks and other areas.
My family members live in midtown and to visit them now has become more problematic than it was before because of the limits in residential areas.
These new parking fees and limits make Sacramento uninviting, and I, for one, avoid it as much as possible. Greed is definitely causing this travesty and is unfair to the business environment and residents alike.
Candace Krumpe,
Carmichael
A safe place for our veterans?
Re “Lost in America – their trauma remains” (Page 1A, Jan. 1): As a U.S. veteran I have sympathy for the Afghan refugees. But our veterans who are suffering should be getting more attention starting the new year.
A.J. Ponzo, Rocklin
Declare war on senseless violence
There were 762 murders in Chicago last year with more than 4,000 people shot. The police chief blames the increased number of guns being imported into Chicago and increased gang activity. We sent troops into Afghanistan and Iraq, and declared war on ISIS. Why can’t we declare war on the senseless violence in our own country?
John West, Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments