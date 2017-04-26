A look at former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

Here’s a look at some top local former high school football players entering the 2017 NFL draft, with round projections. Click here for a gallery of the players.
Eddie Vanderdoes
Position: Defensive line
College: UCLA
High school: Placer
Projection: Rounds 2-4
Comment: Run-stuffing stopper has battled through injuries.
Ahkello Witherspoon
Position: Cornerback
College: Colorado
High school: Christian Brothers
Projection: Rounds 2-4
Comment: Classic late bloomer has superb coverage skills.
Cole Hikutini
Position: Tight end
College: Louisville
High school: Pleasant Grove
Projection: Rounds 4-6
Comment: Good hands and good route-runner, which equates to NFL jobs.
Thomas Sperbeck
Position: Wide receiver
College: Boise State
High school: Jesuit
Projection: Rounds 4-6
Comment: Impressed scouts with hands and 4.47-second 40-yard dash.
Jordan Carrell
Position: Defensive line
College: American River/Colorado
High school: Roseville
Projection: Rounds 5-7
Comment: Physical, tough and agile at 290 pounds.
Nate Iese
Position: Tight end/linebacker
College: UCLA
High school: Sheldon
Projection: Rounds 6-7
Comment: Played fullback, tight end, linebacker at UCLA; considered a freak athlete.
Marcus Rios
Position: Defensive back
College: UCLA
High school: Cosumnes Oaks
Projection: Rounds 5-7
Comment: Overcame fungal infection in nasal cavity that nearly killed him.
Steven Moore
Position: Offensive line
College: Cal
High school: Elk Grove
Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted free agent
Comment: Four-year starter at Cal was a team captain for skills, leadership.
Gavin Andrews
Position: Offensive line
College: Oregon State
High school: Granite Bay
Projection: Round 7 or undrafted free agent
Comment: Ideal NFL size at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds with power; overcame injuries.
Josh Letuligasenoa
Position: Linebacker
College: Cal Poly
High school: Elk Grove
Projection: Round 7 or undrafted free agent
Comment: Converted lineman is quick enough to pursue ball carriers.
