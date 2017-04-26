A look at former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

Here’s a look at some top local former high school football players entering the 2017 NFL draft, with round projections. Click here for a gallery of the players.

Eddie Vanderdoes

Position: Defensive line

College: UCLA

High school: Placer

Projection: Rounds 2-4

Comment: Run-stuffing stopper has battled through injuries.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Position: Cornerback

College: Colorado

High school: Christian Brothers

Projection: Rounds 2-4

Comment: Classic late bloomer has superb coverage skills.

Cole Hikutini

Position: Tight end

College: Louisville

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee Photos of former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

High school: Pleasant Grove

Projection: Rounds 4-6

Comment: Good hands and good route-runner, which equates to NFL jobs.

Thomas Sperbeck

Position: Wide receiver

College: Boise State

High school: Jesuit

Projection: Rounds 4-6

Comment: Impressed scouts with hands and 4.47-second 40-yard dash.

Jordan Carrell

Position: Defensive line

College: American River/Colorado

High school: Roseville

Projection: Rounds 5-7

Comment: Physical, tough and agile at 290 pounds.

Nate Iese

Position: Tight end/linebacker

College: UCLA

High school: Sheldon

Projection: Rounds 6-7

Comment: Played fullback, tight end, linebacker at UCLA; considered a freak athlete.

Marcus Rios

Position: Defensive back

College: UCLA

High school: Cosumnes Oaks

Projection: Rounds 5-7

Comment: Overcame fungal infection in nasal cavity that nearly killed him.

Steven Moore

Position: Offensive line

College: Cal

High school: Elk Grove

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted free agent

Comment: Four-year starter at Cal was a team captain for skills, leadership.

Gavin Andrews

Position: Offensive line

College: Oregon State

High school: Granite Bay

Projection: Round 7 or undrafted free agent

Comment: Ideal NFL size at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds with power; overcame injuries.

Josh Letuligasenoa

Position: Linebacker

College: Cal Poly

High school: Elk Grove

Projection: Round 7 or undrafted free agent

Comment: Converted lineman is quick enough to pursue ball carriers.