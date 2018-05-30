How much would you spend on NBA Finals tickets? You could buy a car with the fees alone

For the fourth consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting in the NBA Finals.
Fans of either team — or those who are just NBA enthusiasts — will flock to Oakland's Oracle Arena for the first two games before heading to Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena to see LeBron James and Co. face the defending champions and their four All-Stars (well, six if you count reserves David West and Andre Iguodala).
Tickets to the games are still available through several sites, but be warned: they're not cheap. How much would you be willing to pay for one?
Depending on what site you use to purchase seats and which game you choose to attend, you could spend anywhere between $333 and $76,956 — before additional fees, of course.
Taking a look at prime seats for Game 1 through SeatGeek, purchasing two tickets together goes for just under $130,000. That includes fees of $21,659.25 for the pair. Oh, and a $3 delivery charge.
According to Forbes, the most expensive ticket gets you a courtside seat in row AA for Game 2, which is Sunday at Oracle Arena. It's available through TicketCity and it goes for $76,956.
It would not be the highest ticket ever sold through the site, Forbes reports. An NBA Finals ticket from when the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics met in 2010 went for $81,000.
Tickets for Thursday's Game 1 through Vivid Seats range between $333 and $48,165 before fees.
If you'd rather save your money, all games will be televised on ABC.
