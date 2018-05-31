Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James practices Wednesday in Oakland. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James practices Wednesday in Oakland. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James practices Wednesday in Oakland. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

Basketball

‘What in tarnation is Lebron James wearing?’ How he caused a stir before NBA Finals

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

May 31, 2018 05:38 PM

LeBron James apparently likes to wear his shorts both on and off the court.

Arriving at Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, James was suited up in a jacket and tie. However, he substituted slacks for shorts — a look that gained attention on social media.

The Cavaliers are heavy underdogs in the series as they meet the Golden State Warriors for a fourth consecutive year.

  Comments  