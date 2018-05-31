‘What in tarnation is Lebron James wearing?’ How he caused a stir before NBA Finals

LeBron James apparently likes to wear his shorts both on and off the court.
Arriving at Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, James was suited up in a jacket and tie. However, he substituted slacks for shorts — a look that gained attention on social media.
We have arrived for Game 1.#NBAFinals || #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/celzjZh5Dl— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 31, 2018
Who wore it better? @KingJames or Bobby Hill? #Fashion #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/otdWoeKNi9— Brooks Taylor® (@Brooks_Taylor) June 1, 2018
@CaveliersNation is this your King? What in tarnation is Lebron James wearing? The @warriors should win by default. #LebronJames @cavs #Caveliers #Warriors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/v0SyyptkSU— Simply Ebony (@AlyseLady) June 1, 2018
Who wore it best??. @KingJames @angusyoung #espn @NBA @jimmykimmel #grownassmeninshorts pic.twitter.com/S9jGcnj1WO— Womendotravel (@WomenDOTravel) June 1, 2018
LeBron in shorts like he’s ready for vacation. Warriors in 4.pic.twitter.com/gnVg9vTE6d— Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 31, 2018
The Cavaliers are heavy underdogs in the series as they meet the Golden State Warriors for a fourth consecutive year.
Comments