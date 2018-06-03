How LeBron James is again stirring up social media before Game 2 of the NBA Finals

LeBron James is at it again.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward went with a suit jacket and shorts look upon arriving at Oracle Arena on Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, just as he did for Game 1 on Thursday.
LeBron is at it again with the suit shorts pic.twitter.com/re607yVbND— ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2018
Instead of dressy shoes and dark-colored socks, he went with white basketball shoes and red crew socks. He also added a hoodie to the overall look.
The wardrobe was a bit changed, but not the reaction on Twitter:
Shorts with a suit got me like. pic.twitter.com/rVa5R7PW5B— Steph da GOAT (@dubsfan_james) June 3, 2018
He might need to stop wearing those. Seems like bad luck!— #1SportsMom (@alimlou) June 3, 2018
THERE ISNT ONE BECAUSE YOU SHOULD NOT WEAR SHORTS OR A HOODIE WITH A SUIT. I HOPE THE CAVALIERS NEVER MAKE IT BACK TO THE FINALS. IM BANDWAGONING GOLDEN STATE SOLELY BECAUSE OF THIS. IM SO AMGRY IM WRITING IN ALL CAPS, THIS IS TWICE HE'S PULLED THIS NONSENSE.— Michael A. Cantu (@MCantuKCBD) June 3, 2018
. Might want to try pants after the last game— Rod (@rshep350) June 3, 2018
If @KingJames keeps on wearing shorts with a suit I might have to start rooting against him. #CavsWarriors— Emery (@emery4287) June 3, 2018
Athletes try way too hard to be trend setters. Just play the game hard and carry yourself with class people.— Ray (@SportsFourLifer) June 3, 2018
James did have some who admired the look.
June 3, 2018
Let it be known, you can only do this when you have Lebron James money https://t.co/6bDWT59znf— Marcus D Sessoms (@MachoMan_Marcus) June 3, 2018
Guess he figured they almost or should have won with that combo so why not give it another go. I'm wearing the same thing today when we won WCF Game 6 and 7, and Finals Game 1. #supersitions— mr.jnelly (@Scottie_Pimppen) June 3, 2018
I think @KingJames is the only guy in the world that could pull of suit shorts. Maybe David Beckham because he drips swag— Lorenz Velasco (@Lorenz_Velasco) June 3, 2018
It looks as if one of his opponents may have been inspired by the look. Warriors forward Draymond Green also arrived for Game 2 with a jacket-and-shorts outfit.
Looks like Draymond got the suit shorts memo. pic.twitter.com/ZSJQHyMasb— ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2018
Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off at 5 p.m. on ABC.
