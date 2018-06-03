Cavaliers forward LeBron James is again causing a social media reaction with his pregame wardrobe Sunday. Cleveland faces the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Basketball

How LeBron James is again stirring up social media before Game 2 of the NBA Finals

By Noel Harris

June 03, 2018 03:37 PM

LeBron James is at it again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward went with a suit jacket and shorts look upon arriving at Oracle Arena on Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, just as he did for Game 1 on Thursday.

Instead of dressy shoes and dark-colored socks, he went with white basketball shoes and red crew socks. He also added a hoodie to the overall look.

The wardrobe was a bit changed, but not the reaction on Twitter:

James did have some who admired the look.

It looks as if one of his opponents may have been inspired by the look. Warriors forward Draymond Green also arrived for Game 2 with a jacket-and-shorts outfit.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off at 5 p.m. on ABC.

