Crunching numbers in the Kings’ OT loss to the Washington Wizards

A statistical look at the Kings’ 101-95 overtime loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday at Verizon Center:
3: Overtime losses by the Kings this season in as many games.
4: Team-high assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins. John Wall led the Wizards with 11.
Boogie's like the 2K created player that's tall whose settings you put at 99. https://t.co/8bLFhMpyOH— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 29, 2016
5: Players with at least six rebounds for the Wizards.
5: Missed free throws by the Wizards in 26 attempts. The Kings were 16 of 26.
7: Advantage by the Wizards (17) over the Kings (10) in second-chance points.
7: Three-point baskets by the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who had a team-high 31 points.
B3AL. #WizKings pic.twitter.com/9z1jYINUlr— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 29, 2016
10: Advantage by the Kings’ bench in scoring (28) over the Wizards (18).
11: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the third quarter on 5-of-13 shooting.
12: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter on 6-of-9 shooting.
18: Advantage by the Kings (48) in points in the paint over the Wizards (30).
20: Game-high rebounds by the Kings’ Cousins, who had eight in the third quarter.
40.0: Three-point shooting percentage by the Wizards (10 of 25). The Kings shot 14.3 percent (3 of 21).
36: Game-high points by the Kings’ Cousins, his fourth consecutive game with at least 32 points. It is the longest streak by a Kings player with at least 30 points since Chris Webber in Jan. 2001.
