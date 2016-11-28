Sacramento Kings

November 28, 2016 9:46 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ OT loss to the Washington Wizards

By Jeff Caraska

A statistical look at the Kings’ 101-95 overtime loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday at Verizon Center:

3: Overtime losses by the Kings this season in as many games.

4: Team-high assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins. John Wall led the Wizards with 11.

5: Players with at least six rebounds for the Wizards.

5: Missed free throws by the Wizards in 26 attempts. The Kings were 16 of 26.

7: Advantage by the Wizards (17) over the Kings (10) in second-chance points.

7: Three-point baskets by the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who had a team-high 31 points.

10: Advantage by the Kings’ bench in scoring (28) over the Wizards (18).

11: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the third quarter on 5-of-13 shooting.

12: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter on 6-of-9 shooting.

18: Advantage by the Kings (48) in points in the paint over the Wizards (30).

20: Game-high rebounds by the Kings’ Cousins, who had eight in the third quarter.

40.0: Three-point shooting percentage by the Wizards (10 of 25). The Kings shot 14.3 percent (3 of 21).

36: Game-high points by the Kings’ Cousins, his fourth consecutive game with at least 32 points. It is the longest streak by a Kings player with at least 30 points since Chris Webber in Jan. 2001.

