A look at DeMarcus Cousins’ fines and suspensions

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was fined $50,000 by the team on Tuesday for his misconduct with certain members of the Sacramento media. It was the latest in a series of off-court and on-court misdeeds that have cost him throughout his pro basketball career.
Here’s a look at Cousins’ fines and suspensions since entering the NBA as a rookie in the 2010-11 season:
Feb. 13, 2011: Pulled off team plane and suspended by Kings for one game following a post-game altercation with teammate Donté Greene.
Jan. 1, 2012: Sent home by then-head coach Paul Westphal before a home game against the New Orleans Hornets after the 21-year old rookie asked to be traded for a second time. “When a player continually, aggressively, lets it be known that he is unwilling/unable to embrace traveling in the same direction as his team; it cannot be ignored indefinitely.” Westphal was fired less than a week later.
Nov. 11, 2012: Suspended two games by NBA without pay after confronting Spurs TV analyst Sean Elliot “in a hostile manner” following a game against San Antonio. Elliot was critical of Cousins trying to “bully” Tim Duncan during the game.
Dec. 12, 2012: Suspended for one game by the NBA for hitting O.J. Mayo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the groin during a game. Mayo later said of Cousins: “That guy has some mental issues, man.”
Dec. 22, 2012: Suspended indefinitely by the Kings for “unprofessional behavior and conduct detrimental to the team.” During halftime of a home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Cousins yelled profanities toward then-team coach Keith Smith. Cousins was told by Smart to stay in the locker room for the second half. The suspension was lifted after two games.
Feb. 27, 2014: Suspended for one game by the NBA for punching Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets in the stomach, and then fined $20,000 for “verbal abuse” of an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected later in the game.
April 14, 2014: Suspended without pay by the NBA for the final game of the 2013-14 season after receiving his 16th technical foul.
Nov. 19, 2015: Suspended for a game without pay by the NBA for using his elbow to strike Al Horford of the Atlanta Hawks in the head. “I was just trying to get him off me,” Cousins said after the game.
Nov. 9, 2015: Kings fine Cousins after a post-game profanity-laced tirade directed toward then-coach George Karl after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Karl’s request to general manager Vlade Divac to suspended Cousins for two games was denied.
March 10, 2016: Suspended one game by the Kings after yelling at Karl during a time out in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Karl was fired after the season.
Oct. 31, 2016: Fined $25,000 and issued a technical foul by the NBA after throwing his mouthpiece into the stands at Golden 1 Center in a game against the Minnesota Timberwovles.
Dec. 20, 2016: Fined $50,000 by the Kings after latest run-in with local members of the media.
