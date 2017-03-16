Labissiere’s big game helps to make believers out of Kings fans

Ever since the Kings traded away DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break, they’ve been looking for a consistent scorer.
Rookie forward Skal Labissiere has shown flashes that he could become that player.
Buddy Hield, who came to Sacramento in the deal, has the team’s highest average since the break, but Labissiere on Wednesday had the best game of any player.
The 6-foot-9 Haitian out of Kentucky scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 21 those points in the final quarter of the Kings’ 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Labissiere wasn’t shocked by his performance.
“I’ve been working,” Labissiere told The Bee’s Jason Jones after the game. “Ever since I set foot in Sacramento, I started working. I wasn’t surprised at all. I’m looking forward to the future.”
BY THE NUMBERS
A statistical look at Labissiere:
1: Player from the 2016 draft to score at least 30 points in a game.
1: 3-pointer made. It was his only shot from outside the arc in his career.
2: Career-high steals total.
7: Years since a Kings rookie scored at 32 points (Tyreke Evans against San Antonio on Feb. 3, 2010).
11: Rebounds. This is two fewer than the career high he pulled down Feb. 25 at home against Charlotte.
16: Seasons since a Kings rookie had a 30-point, 10-rebound game (Lionel Simmons against Dallas on April 9, 1991).
19: Games played this season.
21: Points scored in the fourth quarter. He had more in that period than in any previous full game.
28: Pick used on Labissiere in the 2016 NBA draft.
30: Minutes played by Labissiere, a career high.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS
Skal Labissiere puts up a career-high 32 (21 in the 4th) along with 11 rebounds in @SacramentoKings victory in Phoenix! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/gOio5o3wOM— NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2017
Skal Labissiere's 32 points are most by a Kings rookie since Tyreke Evans had 32 2/3/10 vs. San Antonio.— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 16, 2017
Can't stop reflecting on the superb performance by Kings @OneBigHaitian (Skal Labissiere) last night vs Suns. Young fella already special!!— Gary Gerould (@ggerould) March 16, 2017
There's no former UK player that fans should be rooting for more than Skal Labissiere. Great humble kid that overcame incredible hardship.— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 16, 2017
I'm telling yall, watch out for that man skal labissière. He got mad potential on top of a coach that can make him a solid player.— Big Fella (@SourPatchBro) March 16, 2017
Kept saying Skal Labissiere gonna be the truth. Putting up crazy numbers since he became a starter— Ray (@Rayysweatshirt) March 16, 2017
Get someone to love you like Grant Napear loves Skal Labissiere— B-rad (@BradleyScottD) March 16, 2017
I was a fan of Skal Labissiere anyway, and then he scored 32 points.— Tom West (@TomWestNBA) March 16, 2017
My look at his big game and smooth skill set: https://t.co/bjZ9b3ipQR
