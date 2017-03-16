Sacramento Kings

March 16, 2017 11:01 PM

Labissiere’s big game helps to make believers out of Kings fans

By Noel Harris

Ever since the Kings traded away DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break, they’ve been looking for a consistent scorer.

Rookie forward Skal Labissiere has shown flashes that he could become that player.

Buddy Hield, who came to Sacramento in the deal, has the team’s highest average since the break, but Labissiere on Wednesday had the best game of any player.

The 6-foot-9 Haitian out of Kentucky scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 21 those points in the final quarter of the Kings’ 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Labissiere wasn’t shocked by his performance.

“I’ve been working,” Labissiere told The Bee’s Jason Jones after the game. “Ever since I set foot in Sacramento, I started working. I wasn’t surprised at all. I’m looking forward to the future.”

BY THE NUMBERS

A statistical look at Labissiere:

1: Player from the 2016 draft to score at least 30 points in a game.

1: 3-pointer made. It was his only shot from outside the arc in his career.

2: Career-high steals total.

7: Years since a Kings rookie scored at 32 points (Tyreke Evans against San Antonio on Feb. 3, 2010).

11: Rebounds. This is two fewer than the career high he pulled down Feb. 25 at home against Charlotte.

16: Seasons since a Kings rookie had a 30-point, 10-rebound game (Lionel Simmons against Dallas on April 9, 1991).

19: Games played this season.

21: Points scored in the fourth quarter. He had more in that period than in any previous full game.

28: Pick used on Labissiere in the 2016 NBA draft.

30: Minutes played by Labissiere, a career high.

