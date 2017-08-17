A popular video game will let players control one of the best Kings teams

Video game fans got their first look at “NBA 2K18” on Wednesday. The trailer for the newest installment of the popular video game series was dotted with some Sacramento flavor.

On Thursday, Kings fans who will play the game were given a little more reason to be excited.

The 2001-02 @SacramentoKings are heading to #NBA2K18 as one of the 16 NEW classic teams ft. @realchriswebber! pic.twitter.com/DqWMfGnKdU — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 17, 2017

This version, scheduled to be released Sept. 15 on multiple platforms, is adding 16 new classic teams, and one of those squads is the 2001-02 Kings team. Adding to that, Chris Webber will be on the roster.

This Kings squad was last featured on “NBA 2K13” but Webber was not included. Instead, the game had Scot Pollard as the starting power forward, joining Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac.