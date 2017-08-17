The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15.
The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press file
The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press file

Sacramento Kings

A popular video game will let players control one of the best Kings teams

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 17, 2017 4:06 PM

Video game fans got their first look at “NBA 2K18” on Wednesday. The trailer for the newest installment of the popular video game series was dotted with some Sacramento flavor.

On Thursday, Kings fans who will play the game were given a little more reason to be excited.

This version, scheduled to be released Sept. 15 on multiple platforms, is adding 16 new classic teams, and one of those squads is the 2001-02 Kings team. Adding to that, Chris Webber will be on the roster.

This Kings squad was last featured on “NBA 2K13” but Webber was not included. Instead, the game had Scot Pollard as the starting power forward, joining Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac.

Robert Horry's buzzer beater still haunts Doug Christie, Bobby Jackson

Former L.A. Laker Robert Horry's miraculous, buzzer-beating shot in 2002 NBA Western Conference Finals still haunts players from the Sacramento Kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Kids keep fit with a King

View More Video