Kings fans create mass confusion by eating mayo straight from the jar during game

Concessions at professional sports games can get pricey, so it's not surprising when fans choose to smuggle in their own snacks.
What was surprising was the snack two Kings fans chose during Monday night's game: straight-up mayonnaise, apparently.
Captured on TV broadcast as the Kings hosted the Detroit Pistons, two women appear jovial as they take turns eating spoonfuls of what appears to be mayo. The condiment crusader proudly displays the jar, label out, for the camera to see. Then, she offers the jar to her Kings-hat-wearing companion, who tries the stuff with no hesitation, shrugs and then appears to say, "It's OK."
As the Pistons topped the Kings 106-90, the mayo duo attracted the attention of national media, most of whom were perplexed and agreed it was pretty gross. ESPN even chimed in.
If you were wondering: No, Golden 1 Center does not sell whole jars of Best Food Real Mayonnaise (which seems like a reasonable choice). A reaction by USA Today speculated the substance must have been vanilla ice cream or pudding hidden in a mayo jar as camouflage, unwilling to accept that anyone would eat straight mayo.
Maybe it's meant as some sort of abstract statement or self-afflicted punishment meant as a commentary about the rebuilding Kings, whose 23-49 record this season ranks 12th in the Western Conference. Or maybe the enthusiastic fan just enjoys a spoonful of mayonnaise from time to time.
Whether it was actually mayo, and whether eating mayo was some sort of symbolic metaphor? The world may never know.
Comments