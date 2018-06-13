Kings mock drafts: Why analysts say the race for No. 2 is between Bagley and Doncic

The NBA draft is just one week away, and it's looking like analysts are locking into their predictions.
DeAndre Ayton, a 7-foot-1 center from Arizona, has become the consensus No. 1 overall selection among pundits. He's so confident in the Phoenix Suns selecting him that he announced last week he won't do any more workouts.
That's leaving a two-man race between Duke forward Marvin Bagley III and EuroLeague star Luka Doncic of Slovenia for the Kings, who have the No. 2 pick.
Bagley, who worked out at Golden 1 Center on Monday, feels he's the best player in the draft. "I mean that in the most humble way possible, but it's the type of competitive spirit that I have," he said.
Doncic, who was once considered Ayton's competition for the top spot, has fallen in several mocks the last few weeks. Still, at just 19 years old, he's widely praised for his playmaking and basketball IQ.
The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here's a sampling of what analysts are saying about the Kings' pick:
Sports Illustrated
Updated June 12
The pick: Bagley
Analyst Jeremy Woo has the Duke freshman going to Sacramento. "Bagley’s athleticism and offensive talent seems like a strong fit," Woo wrote. "He should be able to help immediately, given he’s an extremely productive rebounder and manufactures easy baskets. Bagley has enough of a skill level that he could eventually help stretch the floor as a four-man as he grows. There are major strides he needs to make defensively, and in expanding his offensive arsenal (he’s extremely left-handed)."
The Ringer
Updated June 13
The pick: Bagley
The site is one of the few that once had Ayton falling to the Kings. After switching to Doncic earlier this month, Kevin O'Connor is now putting Sacramento on Bagley. Saying he shows shades of Amar'e Stoudemire, Michael Beasley and current Kings veteran Zach Randolph, O'Connor calls Bagley "a complicated prospect: He’s a modern tweener who has athletic center skills but an unreliable jump shot and the body of a forward."
ESPN (Insider)
Updated June 7
The pick: Bagley
Jonathan Givony has Sacramento taking Bagley to boost its front line. "The strength of this draft is in the frontcourt, and the Kings are reportedly looking to take advantage of that due to lack of progress shown by their young bigs," Givony wrote. "Although Bagley has some positional concerns defensively, his athleticism, motor, rebounding, finishing ability and overall productivity are very attractive to Sacramento. Bagley has terrific scoring and rebounding instincts and likely brings better shot-making potential than he showed in college, with more spacing around him at the NBA level."
Bleacher Report
Updated June 13
The pick: Bagley
Analysts Zach Buckley and Joe Tansey each have Bagley going to Sacramento with the No. 2 pick. However, neither writer provides comments on the pick.
Holding court
Some analysts either haven't published a recently updated mock or haven't changed their pick and comments on the player. Here's a sample of their most recent post.
CBS Sports
Updated June 13
The pick: Bagley
Gary Parrish is confident about one thing: Phoenix is taking Ayton at No. 1. After that, it's a toss-up among Bagley, Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. "I know I'm in the minority. But let the record show that, if I were in charge of a franchise, I'd probably take Bagley first in this draft. Yes, I understand the concerns about him — specifically that his incredible production at the collegiate level was mostly the byproduct of superior athleticism and quickness to literally everybody he ever played against, point being the 6-11 forward won't be able to just physically overwhelm people as a professional. And, I concede, he's neither an ideal power forward nor center for the modern NBA. ... Simply put, I think he'll figure it out. And I personally project him as a future All-Star."
The Sporting News
Updated June 13
The pick: Doncic
Analyst Sean Deveney likes Doncic for the Kings. "Doncic spruced up his case to be the No. 1 pick with his MVP performance for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Final Four," Deveney wrote. "If he’s not, it’s hard to see how the Kings pass on him. He’s a polished, (6-8) guard who is still only 19 years old and will bring significant credentials into draft night."
NBADraft.net
Updated June 12
The pick: Bagley
In comparing him to former NBA star Chris Bosh, analyst Tajh Jenkins writes, "Bagley had a stellar season for the Blue Devils, being named both the National Freshman of the Year and the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), while etching his name all over the Duke record books ... High upside but a lot depends on what position he plays, if he can continue to develop his outside jumper, and if he can improve his defensive fundamentals."
The Sacramento Bee
Updated May 16
The pick: Doncic
Kings beat writer Jason Jones has Sacramento taking Doncic, who became the youngest player in EuroLeague history to be named MVP. He also was awarded Final Four MVP honors. Jones says Doncic is "a skilled playmaker who has been a star playing for Real Madrid this season."
