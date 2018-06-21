Kings fans react to the team's draft pick Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The arena held a viewing party for the draft.
Why some Kings fans welcome Bagley 'to the family' as others tweet team will regret pick

By Noel Harris

June 21, 2018 10:18 PM

The NBA draft is complete, and the Kings welcome just one player this year, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III.

Sacramento had a second-round pick, but Gary Trent Jr., also a former Blue Devil, was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for two future second-rounders.

It's the first time since 2015 the Kings leave draft day with rights to just one player, and it's a much smaller haul than last year, when Sacramento acquired four players, including three in the first round.

Bagley's acquisition had fans speaking both positively and negatively.

The pro-Bagley crowd expressed excitement over his selection, with some feeling he was the best player in the draft:

Not everyone was in support of the pick.

There were several Kings fans who were in favor of Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic, who was drafted one spot after Bagley by the Atlanta Hawks and then dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

The selection of Bagley shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as several national outlets predicted the move. Now that the pick is in, will fans embrace him and "see where the unexpected take us" or will it be "harder and harder to remain a fan" of the Kings? Only time will tell.

