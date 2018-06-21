Why some Kings fans welcome Bagley 'to the family' as others tweet team will regret pick

The NBA draft is complete, and the Kings welcome just one player this year, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III.
Sacramento had a second-round pick, but Gary Trent Jr., also a former Blue Devil, was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for two future second-rounders.
It's the first time since 2015 the Kings leave draft day with rights to just one player, and it's a much smaller haul than last year, when Sacramento acquired four players, including three in the first round.
Bagley's acquisition had fans speaking both positively and negatively.
The pro-Bagley crowd expressed excitement over his selection, with some feeling he was the best player in the draft:
It’s done.— Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) June 21, 2018
And now we root for Marvin Bagley III.
I want nothing less than for him to be a super-star someday.
As a Kings Fan, yeah you could be mad but all the other draft picks we loved haven’t gotten us anywhere . Let’s see where the unexpected take us!! Be positive people !!! @MarvinBagley #NBADraft18 #SacramentoKings— Nadia Ziadeh (@Ziadeh92) June 22, 2018
#MarvinBagley gonna be nice. I think we got the best player in the draft. Let's go @SacramentoKings #SacramentoProud— Chris Martin (@Gracekid35) June 22, 2018
Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley III future is bright there with Jackson and Fox as well! Young bloods #SAC— Spencer Hensley (@Spencer_G_Hen) June 22, 2018
Marvin bagley by far the best player in the draft. Never seen a guy dominate the rim like him in a long time— Zachariah (@ZDBrown417) June 22, 2018
@MarvinBagley welcome to the family!! #SacramentoKangz— Jason Quijada (@N1celyDunn) June 22, 2018
Not everyone was in support of the pick.
There were several Kings fans who were in favor of Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic, who was drafted one spot after Bagley by the Atlanta Hawks and then dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.
@bgoodvlade @MarvinBagley waste of a pick...congrats...you’re the worst GM in the league— bvan (@BVant347) June 22, 2018
If??? The @SacramentoKings have made it harder and harder to remain a fan. @luka7doncic will be a star and @MarvinBagley will be just like most guys out of Duke.— Mr. Orange (@mr_orange25) June 22, 2018
This Marvin Bagley pick is Thomas Robinson 2.0. Vivek and his freaking love for Blue blood program players.— SHS (@SHSInvesting) June 22, 2018
Passing on Luka Doncic will be more regretted by Kings fans than:— SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) June 20, 2018
1. Firing Mike Malone
2. Trading IT for nothing
3. Giving away the 2019 pick
4. Giving away the 2017 pick swap
5. Drafting Papagiannis#HereWeLuka
The Kings are gonna regret skipping Luka Doncic. Mark my words. #NBADraft— Jackson Hogan (@JacksonHogan94) June 21, 2018
If the Kings pick Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic I'll probably have to stop caring about them for awhile. I'm tired of them always making the wrong decisions.— Clay (@passwordisclay) June 21, 2018
The selection of Bagley shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as several national outlets predicted the move. Now that the pick is in, will fans embrace him and "see where the unexpected take us" or will it be "harder and harder to remain a fan" of the Kings? Only time will tell.
