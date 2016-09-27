San Francisco 49ers

September 27, 2016 12:23 PM

49ers notes: Team adds new receiver to underperforming offense

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA The 49ers on Tuesday added former Texans and Patriots receiver Keshawn Martin to their underperforming wide-receiving corps.

Martin, 26, originally was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in 2012. His best season in Houston came in 2013 when he had 22 catches for 253 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He also handled punts that year for the Texans, taking pack 39 punts, including one he returned 87 yards for a touchdown. He was traded to the Patriots last year and finished with 24 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Jeremy Kerley, the 49ers’ leading receiver through three games, has handled punts so far this season. Kerely’s 114 receiving yards rank 92nd in the NFL. The 49ers collectively rank 30th in receiving yards through three weeks behind only the Rams and Bills. Buffalo fired their offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, after Week 2.

Martin takes the roster spot that opened Monday with tackle Anthony Davis’ retirement.

Sports Videos