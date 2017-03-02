Bike trail mostly reopens after water recedes along American River

With waters receding and park crews able to clear away debris and dirt, a large section of the American River bike trail and other recreational spots have reopened.
Sacramento County Regional Parks noted Thursday that the Jedediah Memorial Bicycle Trail the county cares for is still closed from its start at Discovery Park to Mile 6 near Cal Expo. However, the trail is open from Mile 6 to Mile 23 at Hazel Avenue.
An exception to the opening is between mile 20 and 21 near Sunrise Boulevard, where a detour is in place.
Discovery Park remains closed as does Campus Commons Golf Course and the Two Rivers Trail. The Cosumnes River Preserve is open but access is limited by flooding.
