Bike trail mostly reopens after water recedes along American River

0:30 Watch Caltrans blow to pieces huge boulders blocking highway Pause

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:20 See spectacular Sierra snow views from CHP helicopter

2:54 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger during pregame against Brooklyn Nets

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time