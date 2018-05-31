Here's what jumping off a chairlift into a reservoir at Squaw Valley will get you

The latest ski season at Squaw Valley closed with a bang — and one daring jump.
Instagram user Alex Kalange recently posted two videos of himself taking a plunge into a snow-making reservoir from the Gold Coast Express chairlift. The jump appears to be about 30 feet, but an official height hasn't been confirmed.
For the stunt, Kalange commented on the post that he's been banned from the resort "for a few years I think ... maybe life."
In his post's description, he wrote, "Today was for you Shane!" – apparently dedicating his stunt to the late Shane McConkey, a freespirited freestyle skiing pioneer and a Squaw Valley legend. McConkey died in 2009 while attempting a ski-BASE jump in the Italian Dolomites.
Kalange also posted another video shot by someone riding on the same chairlift. While he gave credit to user @hbell914 for the first video, he didn't say who shot the close-up, adding the hashtag #sorryidontknowwhofilmed.
Although one video shows a posting date of two days ago, Squaw's season ended Monday. Memorial Day brought the 192-day season to a close.
Requests for comment from Squaw Valley officials and from Kalange were not immediately returned.
