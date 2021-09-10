Masks, vaccines and other COVID safety rules for Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival

Thousands attend during the annual Farm to Fork Festival on Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. The festival returns this year with several health and safety measures. rbenton@sacbee.com

READ MORE Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival is returning this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know. Expand All

Visit Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Festival is returning this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Friday through Sept. 18, local farmers, chefs, performers, breweries and wineries are coming together in downtown Sacramento. There will be a street festival, live music, a Legends of Wine event where attendees can taste locally sourced wine and the one-of-a-kind Tower Bridge Dinner.

This time around, organizers are implementing COVID-19 safety protocols to protect attendees, staff members and vendors.

Here are the health and safety guidelines individuals need to know before going to any events at the festival.

Do I need proof of vaccination?

All vendors, staff members and attendees ages 12 and older must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. California residents can show a digital copy of their vaccination card by going to the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal and completing the questionnaire.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Individuals can contact their health provider, local public health center or visit the California Department of Public Health website to find the nearest vaccination site.

Can I show proof of a negative COVID-19 test instead?

Yes, instead of showing vaccination records, guests can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. The test must show results within 72 hours of attending the festival.

Can I show an at-home COVID-19 test result?

Yes, proof of negative at-home COVID-19 tests or self-tests are permitted.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Can I show a photo of my vaccination card or negative test?

Individuals can show photo proof of their vaccination cards or test results. Be sure to have I.D.’s handy.

Do I need to wear face masks at the festival?

Face masks are recommended, but it is not a requirement.

Are there specific guidelines for the Tower Bridge Dinner?

According to Visit Sacramento chief communications officer Kari Miskit, there will be limits to mingling among unmasked guests who are not seated together during the dinner.

Additionally, before the pandemic, patrons would gather at the Riverfront Promenade off the bridge for the dessert portion of the dinner. This year, guests will need to wear a mask as they select their treats at the dessert station and must return to their table at the bridge.

Should I bring cash?

Beverage ticket booths will not accept cash payments. However, vendors will accept cash.

Individuals should refrain from attending the festival if they tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone who tested positive within 14 days prior to going to Farm-to-Fork. They should also not attend if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or come into contact with someone who has within 48 hours.

Organizers note that safety protocols may change without notice. Stay updated by referring to the Farm-to-Fork website.