An out of towner’s guide to great neighborhood restaurants in the Sacramento region

The Farm-to-Fork Festival is finding its way back to its rightful place on Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, after having been canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Farm-to-Fork is the largest annual food festival in the city, having amassed over 155,000 guests in 2019, according to Visit Sacramento.

Kari Miskit, chief communications officer for Visit Sacramento, said she hears from people in the Bay Area, Reno, the Tahoe basin, Chico and Redding who flock to Sacramento for the extravaganza. Typically coming for the live music, they stay for the food.

Planning to attend the free event from out-of-town? Here are seven restaurants from Sacramento’s unique food scene that you should also try while you’re here.

1. ABYSSINIA

$ - ETHIOPIAN

Located on Fulton Ave, Abyssinia is known for its authentic Ethiopian cuisine, with dishes such as wot (stew), tibs (stir-fry) and injera (traditional flatbread). The restaurant offers a diverse menu, catering to meat-lovers, vegans and vegetarians. 1346 Fulton Ave., Sacramento; 916-481-1580

2. ADAM’S INTERNATIONAL MARKET

$ - MIDDLE EASTERN

Acclaimed as the “best Middle Eastern food” in the region by Sacramento Bee journalists, Adam’s International Market is a halal market and butcher shop. The market has a smorgasbord of offerings, from fresh meat, falafels, hummus, shawarma and hamburgers to baklava and turkish delights. 9175 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove; (916) 685-2211

3. COM TAM THIEN HUONG

$ - VIETNAMESE

Com tam is the unsung hero of Vietnamese food. At Com Tam Thien Huong, the dish is served with broken rice, barbeque pork chop and fried shrimp cake. The menu features different variations of com tam dishes, as well as pho, spring rolls and hủ tiếu mì (seafood noodle soup). Patrons can dine inside the restaurant. 6835 Stockton Blvd., No. 430, Sacramento; 916-476-4258

4. HOUSE OF SHAH AFGHAN URBAN EATS

$ - AFGHAN

House of Shah brings a taste of Afghanistan to Yolo County with its sabzi (buttery spinach), naan, mandu (dumplings with peas and yogurt) and signature Shah Fries. The restaurant also introduces a modern twist to traditional cuisines, as seen with its kabob burger and Tandoori wraps. 538 Main St., Woodland; 530-665-6516

5. KOSHI RAMEN BAR

$$ - JAPANESE

Have some ramen soup for the soul at Koshi Ramen Bar. Situated in the Natomas Marketplace, the eatery is known for its tonkatsu and black garlic ramen, made from scratch, and unagi over rice. Koshi also has vegetarian options, draft beer and a variety of rice bowls and ramen soups. The restaurant offers outdoor and indoor dining. 3581 Truxel Rd., Suite 2, Sacramento; 916-692-8985

6. LALO’S

$ - MEXICAN

It’s barbacoa, al pastor, quesadillas, housemade corn tortillas, tacos and menudo (traditional tripe soup) galore at Lalo’s in Sacramento. It’s also one of the rare places in the area where you can get quesadillas with huitlacoche (musky corn fungus). 5063 24th St., Sacramento; 916-736-2389

7. WALLY’S CAFE

$$ - LEBANESE

With some downtime from the Farm-to-Fork Festival, don’t forget to stop by Wally’s Cafe at the original location in Emeryville or in Rocklin. A “Yelp Top 100 Restaurant” and one of the Sacramento Bee’s 50 best restaurants, Wally’s does not disappoint with its traditional Lebanese plates. Offerings includes but are not limited to kafta rolls, chicken kabobs, gyros, baba ghanouj and tabouleh salad. 3900 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville; 2110 Sunset Blvd, Unit 600, Rocklin; or 4800 Granite Dr., B11, Rocklin