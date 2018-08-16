Looking to adopt a cat or dog? Find one for free this weekend

The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is once again popping at the seams with cats, dogs and other adoptable pets.

To make room for more animals in need of their forever homes, the organization announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that it will host a free adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Adoptions of cats and dogs of all ages and sizes will have no fees from noon to 5 p.m., according to the post.

Efforts to adopt out more pets are being made more and more in hopes of shelters killing less animals due to overcrowding.

“Be a superhero for pets at our crowded shelter,” the post said. The post had nearly 200 comments and 1,700 shares as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, so the competition for adopting animals may be pretty fierce.

Additionally, pet owners can get a free rabies vaccination, microchip and pet ID tag when they license their animal. Licensing pets is required in Sacramento and runs $20 per pet, annually. Not complying with the law can result in a $300 citation.

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street in Sacramento.

If you’re unable to find a pet at Front Street, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter will host its monthly adoption event on Sunday, Aug. 19. The joint effort with radio station 106.5 The End lasts from 10 a.m. to noon at Elk Grove Subaru, which is located at 8581 Laguna Grove Drive.

The event’s organizers said in a Facebook post that the animal shelter will have several adoptable dogs on site. Each adoption includes a pair of River Cats tickets and 106.5 will be giving away prizes. Note that adoption and other fees may apply.