Restaurant News & Reviews

Dine Downtown adds takeout brunch and lunch, lower prices ahead of Friday launch

Dine Downtown, the Sacramento city core’s annual three-course January meal deal, returns Friday — with pandemic alterations.

Gone are the multi-hour meals in The Firehouse Restaurant or Empress Tavern’s basement dining rooms. Brunch and lunch have been introduced, and prices now range from $25 to $45 in lieu of last year’s flat $40 rate.

The 27 participating restaurants will exclusively offer 2021 Dine Downtown meals for curbside pickup, takeout and/or delivery in accordance with local and statewide COVID-19 social distancing regulations. Prix-fixe meals will be available from Jan. 8-24, a three-weekend stretch that’s longer than previous years.

Dreary weather, New Years diets and a dearth of celebrations combine to make January the worst financial month for many restaurants. The pandemic has particularly walloped restaurants around the Capitol and Golden 1 Center as thousands of state employees continue working from home and stadium events figure to among the last stages of pre-coronavirus life to return.

Kaiser Permanente and InterWest Insurance Services have covered restaurants’ participation fees for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 16th annual Dine Downtown in light of the difficult past year. SacRT is offering free rides to downtown, midtown or east Sacramento on Jan. 12 and 19 through on-demand SmaRT shuttles if riders print or screenshot a flyer available at godowntownsac.com.

Orders for some restaurants can be placed through Pickup Fixe, a zero-commission online platform created by Canon co-owner Clay Nutting at the start of the pandemic.

Participating restaurants include:

Aioli Bodega Española (1800 L St.): $45 dinner menu or $50 with dessert course

Beach Hut Deli & Taproom (711 K St.): $25 lunch and dinner menu

Brasserie Capitale (1201 K St., Suite 100): $35 lunch menu and $45 dinner menu

Camden Spit & Larder (555 Capitol Mall, Suite 100): $45 dinner menu, only open Wednesdays and Fridays

Canon (1719 34th St.): $45 dinner menu

Capitol Garage (1500 K St.): $35 lunch menu

Dawson’s Steakhouse (1209 L St.): $45 dinner menu

Falafel Corner (1004 J St.): $25 lunch and dinner menu

Frank Fat’s (806 L St.): $45 dinner menu, includes eight items

Hawks Public House (1525 Alhambra Blvd.): $45 dinner menu

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co. (1630 S St.): $45 dinner menu

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden (1022 2nd St.): $45 lunch and dinner menu

House Kitchen & Bar (555 Capitol Mall): $35 dinner menu

Kasbah (2115 J St.): $35 lunch and dinner menu

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar (718 K St.): $35 dinner menu

La Cosecha (917 9th St.): $45 dinner menu, five courses

Mayahuel (1200 K St.): $45 dinner menu, includes cocktail

Maydoon (1501 16th St., Suite 111): $35 dinner menu

Solomon’s (730 K St.): $25 brunch and $35 lunch menu, serves two

Station 16 (1118 16th St.): $45 dinner menu

Steamers Bakery and Cafe (101 K St.): $25 dinner menu

Tapa the World (2115 J St.): $45 lunch and dinner menu

The Firehouse Restaurant (1112 2nd St.): $45 dinner menu with $15 or $25 wine flights available

The Melting Pot (814 15th St.): $25 dinner menu or $35 with a bottle of wine, must order at least two

The Porch Restaurant & Bar (1815 K St.): $35 brunch menu

Yard House (405 K St., Suite 100): $35 lunch and dinner menu

Customers can also purchase e-gift cards valid across eight participating restaurants at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/downtown-sacramento--ca. Kaiser will will chip in a $25 certificate, which must be used during Dine Downtown, for every gift card purchase of $100 or more while supplies last. Customer-purchased gift cards do not expire.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel covers local restaurants and bars for The Sacramento Bee as well as general breaking news and investigative projects. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service