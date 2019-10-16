Crumbled again: Beleaguered Cookie Connection appears to be closed at the Ice Blocks

SHARE COPY LINK

Cookie Connection, the beleaguered cookie shop that previously suffered a temporary shutdown in June, appears to be closed once more.

As of Wednesday, the storefront in Midtown’s Ice Blocks development had been posted with a notice of belief of abandonment on behalf of the landlord, claiming that rent on the space hadn’t been paid for at least two weeks and warning that the lease could expire and threatening legal action if rent went unpaid.

A similar note was found on the storefront a few months ago when all of Cookie Connection’s storefronts briefly shuttered and reopened.

Calls made by The Sacramento Bee to Cookie Connection’s other locations either went unanswered or straight to voicemail during regular business hours.

On the shop’s website, the Ice Blocks address was notably absent from its list of locations, which include the Fountains at Roseville and Loehmann’s Plaza in Fair Oaks.

In addition to the notice, the front door of the Ice Blocks location was fastened shut with a large combination padlock.

The Roseville-based company was founded by Jake Hoffart and Mark Wright in 2003. During the June closure, the business’ status was listed as suspended by the California Secretary of State, but is currently listed as active.

When the shops reopened, Cookie Connection management made a post on its website saying that unexpected costs and business expansion had roiled its finances, but flexible landlords made it possible to reopen.

Hoffart played college sports for Sacramento State and the University of Pittsburgh, and had a brief stint in the Arena Football League. Wright is his brother-in-law.