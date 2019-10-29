California outage map: See where PG&E has turned off power to nearly 600,000

As wind speeds picked up again, the utility company PG&E said power would remain off for nearly 600,000 people across more than 100 cities in Northern California to avoid the possibility of another fire ignition from one of its power lines.

An estimated 21,200 of those customers could have special medical needs, according to the company’s website.

The company began restoring power to areas last weekend after completing safety patrols and inspections. More than half of the affected customers were concentrated in Marin, Sonoma, Humboldt and Nevada counties, according to the company’s data.

Here’s more information about wildfires burning in California: