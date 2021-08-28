Caldor Fire updates: Containment up as crews fight blaze on Lake Tahoe Basin’s doorstep

Fire crews have upped containment on the destructive Caldor Fire, which has burned for two weeks in El Dorado County and is looming west of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The fire has spread east from its origin point near Omo Ranch nearly to Strawberry, an eastward push that has fueled concerns over the fire reaching South Lake Tahoe. The fire’s leading edge was 12 miles away, Cal Fire said, and just outside of Strawberry and west of Sierra-at-Tahoe resort. To the fire’s north is Desolation Wilderness, the Sierra crest that’s more rock than trees.

But by Saturday morning, conditions had improved on the fire’s eastern edge, giving firefighters a chance to improve containment on the 149,684-acre fire.

“The nighttime inversion layer returned bringing a reduction in fire spread, spotting,and visibility,” Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials wrote in a morning update. “Firing operations continued in the Eastern flanks, while firefighters took advantage of the slow easterly winds to improve control lines.”

Containment grew to 19% overnight, up from 12% on Friday, “a pretty significant jump for us,” Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade said on behalf of Cal Fire on Saturday morning.

The focus Saturday, Wade said, was to keep the fire west of Strawberry and away from Echo Summit and the Tahoe Basin below.

Gusty winds blowing toward the iconic tourist destination are expected to pick up Sunday night and into next week, however, making Saturday’s suppression efforts all the more important.

Light winds blew out enough smoke to allow helicopters to fly and attack the blaze from above briefly Saturday morning — those conditions evaporated by noon.

“Even without the wind,” Wade said, “the fire has shown a propensity to grow and move.”

The fire has destroyed 469 homes, 11 commercial properties and 170 other minor structures, according to fire officials. An additional 39 structures have been damaged, according to early damage assessment, which is still underway. More than 18,300 structures still remain threatened and the fire is still highly active.

Last week, the Caldor Fire burned through Grizzly Flats, destroying much of the small mountain town in the process.

Despite the improvement in containment, thousands remain evacuated from their homes across El Dorado County. On Friday, county officials made an additional evacuation order to include Pleasant Valley Road south of Newtown Road to Mount Aukum Road. The community of Pleasant Valley is near another highly active area on the northwestern corner of the fire’s acreage.

Fire officials said that the fire fight remains difficult in all areas of the Caldor Fire.

“Terrain continues to be challenging for fire crews throughout the fire,” the Saturday morning update read.

Evacuations remain in place across much of El Dorado County, stretching from Camino and Pleasant Valley in the west to Phillips in the east. Evacuation warnings are also in place west of South Lake Tahoe. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has an online map showing orders and warnings in place.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders from Twin Bridges through Echo Summit as the Caldor Fire as it crept east through dry fuels toward the lake. Fire officials on Friday said they hoped to stop the fire from reaching the city of South Lake Tahoe west of Highway 89 at Echo Summit.

Another point of concern was Camp Sacramento, which was included in evacuation orders this week as the fire came within a few miles of the campground. Staffers at the camp, run by the city of Sacramento, left last week as a precaution.

The Caldor Fire started on Aug. 14 near Omo Ranch. A total of 3,302 fire personnel are assigned to the Caldor Fire, according to officials, along with 25 helicopters and 282 fire engines. Two civilians and two firefighters have been injured in the blaze.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center