Caldor Fire is moving into the Tahoe basin. These historic Sierra sites are under threat

The Caldor Fire’s explosive growth is expanding evacuations as that blaze marches toward Lake Tahoe, and the fire may be threatening some historic towns along Highway 50.

Cal Fire is updating and expanding its evacuation orders in El Dorado, Alpine and Amador counties. Several Sierra communities that are usually havens of outdoor activities are now under mandatory evacuation orders and others are under voluntary orders due to threat from fires. Take a look at all the towns that might fall in the fire’s path.

Twin Bridges

Twin Bridges is the home of the famed Sierra-at-Tahoe ski and snowboard resort. Footage from webcams around the resort show eerie, smoky skies. Twin Bridges is also home to Camp Sacramento and the Sierra Pines Camp.

Phillips Station

Nearby Phillips Station is where the California Department of Water Resources checks the snowpack to see how much water will be available come summertime.

Echo Summit and Echo Lake

The Echo Summit and Echo Lake area is filled with historic sites and trails including the Johnson Pass as well as the Echo Lake Sno-Park and the Berkeley Echo Lake Camp.