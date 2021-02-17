Equity Lab | KDEE: The Black voice of Sacramento + Black Minds Matter event

The Equity Lab is a community-funded journalism team that explores issues of equity, wealth, race, power and justice in the Sacramento region. Support our work. Donate here.

This week we profiled Sacramento’s own KDEE-FM 97.5, one of only two Black-owned radio stations in California. The station is a place where Black voices are elevated, and is one of the best outlets in the region for music and talk shows.

The station supports Black-owned businesses and helps lead important conversations in the community.

At KDEE, Black voices matter.

“I don’t believe we’re anti-white; it’s a station for the community, ” said station general manager Marvell Reed. “Community could be Black, Latino, white, Asian, it doesn’t matter. We’re just a voice for the community that’s unapologetically Black.”

Read the full story on KDEE-FM here.

Another topic still getting attention is the story of the four Sacramento teenagers who were removed from an Allegiant Air flight and left stranded in Arizona. They were coming from a basketball tournament in Mesa, Arizona, and were trying to fly to Stockton.

The boys – ages 16 and 17 – say they were victims of racial profiling and stereotyping based on their height and hairstyle. Allegiant Air released a statement denying allegations they targeted the teens due to their race or appearance.

Parents, community leaders and activists in Sacramento expressed their support of the boys. They told The Sacramento Bee that they plan to file a lawsuit against the airline for the Feb. 8 incident.

We know that stereotyping and profiling exists in America and the effects of racial profiling can leave both physical and mental trauma on Black citizens.

The boys eventually made it home safely. And we felt it was important to uplift their voices and give the community a platform to share their stories.

— Marcus D. Smith, Black communities reporter

Black Minds Matter: Today at 1 p.m.

Black Minds Matter Event Black Minds Matter





Join us for the Black Minds Matter live event at 1 p.m. Wednesday — that’s today.

What will be discussed: Disproportionate suspensions of Black children and youth. The event feature will address suspension disparities, offer practice and policy solutions, and will include a reactor panel with leading educators and policymakers.

The event will be moderated by our Equity Lab editor, Keiona Williamson.

Click here to register. It’s free!

Must-Read Stories

ARE COVID VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED EQUITABLY?



Even though it is required by the federal government, a majority of states, including California, have not included race and ethnicity data on their public vaccine dashboards. Among most states that have released that information, white residents are securing the vaccine at a higher rate compared to their population size. [Read the story here]

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN A PANDEMIC



Sacramento County had eight deaths linked to domestic violence in 2020, up from two in the prior year, according to a report that the District Attorney’s Office gave to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Dawn Bladet, the assistant chief deputy district attorney for the sexual assault and family violence bureau, said her team “quickly recognized that the isolation of (the COVID-19) quarantine put domestic violence victims in a much more vulnerable place — often trapped within the same walls and unable to communicate for help.” [Read story here]

More Interesting Reads

Sacramento nonprofits awarded James B. McClatchy Foundation Grants

Fourteen organizations in the Central Valley have been awarded grants from the James B. McClatchy Foundation as part of the latest round of investment from a $1 million initiative to support groups dedicated to social justice issues and civic engagement.

Among the recipients is the Black Youth Leadership Project, an organization based in Sacramento that seeks to make public policy more accessible to students, and calls for social justice in the education system.

➡️ For the full recipient list, click here.

Black History Month: Black-owned businesses to support

It’s Week 3 of Black History Month.

Last week, we asked you which Black-owned business you shop from the most and what urgent changes you want to see in your community.

Here are some of our readers’ responses:

And here are some more Black-owned businesses to support:

➡️ Click here to read a story from November about more Black-owned businesses in the Sacramento area.

➡️ Click here for our list of 40-plus Black-owned restaurants in the Sacramento area.

#GrowingUpBlack in Sacramento

Last week, we also asked for your stories of growing up Black in Sacramento.

Some of your answers:

MLK Marches in Sacramento area

Black Family Night at the State Fair

Meadowview Jazz Festivals

Here’s what else readers said.

❗️ And share your #GrowingUpBlack story here.

