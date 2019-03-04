Stephon Clark: Black Lives Matter plans to ‘occupy’ Sacramento police headquarters

Black Lives Matter Sacramento says it plans to “occupy” the main Sacramento police station on Freeport Boulevard Tuesday afternoon as part of the protests over the district attorney’s decision in the Stephon Clark shooting.

In a Facebook post Monday , the activist group urged followers to “occupy the police station!” The posting said similar protests would also be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Freeport location.

It wasn’t clear if demonstrators plan to protest in the station’s parking lot, as they did Saturday, or go inside the building itself. Leaders of Black Lives Matter Sacramento weren’t immediately available for comment.

Police spokesman Marcus Basquez said protestors would be allowed inside “to a point.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

“If it’s peaceful, fine,” he said. “If property becomes destroyed or lives become endangered, that’s a whole other topic.” He said the department has additional police officers deployed “if anything flares up.”

Clark, an unarmed black man, was shot to death last March by Sacramento police officers who said they mistook his cellphone for a gun. On Saturday District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said the two officers wouldn’t be charged with a crime. Activist groups are demanding the city fire the officers, Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet.

Last spring demonstrators blocked city streets and prevented fans from attending two Sacramento Kings games at Golden 1 Center. So far the most significant disruption over the DA’s decision has been the shutdown of Arden Fair mall Sunday, although preparations were being made for possible protests at Monday night’s Kings game as well.