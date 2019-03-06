Local

Stephon Clark protests: More security this week for Kings games, concert at Golden 1 Center

By Dale Kasler

March 06, 2019 10:28 AM

With the city on edge over the Stephon Clark protests, the Sacramento Kings said security precautions would remain in place for Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics and Thursday’s concert by Muse.

As they did Monday night, the Kings said the plaza around Golden 1 Center would be limited to ticketed fans both nights. Fencing went up around the arena early Monday.

Protesters effectively shut down Golden 1 at two Kings games last spring, in the immediate aftermath of Clark’s death at the hands of Sacramento police officers. Only a few thousand fans were able to get into the arena.

More than 100 demonstrators marched Monday night, the largest protest since District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said she wouldn’t prosecute the two officers who shot the unarmed black man, but the march was limited to East Sacramento. The protest ended with 84 arrests.

“The plaza will close in the afternoon and will only re-open to ticketed guests to ensure safe entry into the arena,” the team said. “Ticket checks will be conducted on the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be on-site to assist ticketed guests. To expedite entry, guests are encouraged to arrive early and have their ticket ready to show staff.”

Once the plaza closes, access to the following Downtown Commons merchants will be restricted to fans with tickets: Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Haagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery. Other retailers plan to stay open.

Dale Kasler

Dale Kasler covers climate change, the environment, economics and the convoluted world of California water. He also covers major enterprise stories for McClatchy’s Western newspapers. He joined The Bee in 1996 from the Des Moines Register and graduated from Northwestern University.

