From painted rocks to car shows, Sacramento shows support for Officer Tara O’Sullivan

Watch procession to funeral home for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan A procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects.

Just four days after Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty, the community has already painted rocks along a busy road in her honor, opened a memorial fund for her family and added the 26-year-old to the fallen soldier table at a local brewery.

And Sacramento is just getting started.

A vigil in memory of O’Sullivan will be held at Sacramento State at 8 p.m. Sunday, and a memorial service will be held Thursday, The Bee previously reported. Additionally, a Round Table Clubhouse location in Rocklin will host a fundraiser in her honor Monday night. And an inaugural car show in Elk Grove next weekend will do the same.

O’Sullivan was shot and killed Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence incident in north Sacramento, according to previous reports from The Bee. She was ambushed by a gunman with a rifle who then held off officers from inside a house for nearly eight hours before surrendering early Thursday morning.

Painted rocks on El Dorado Boulevard

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn posted several pictures on Twitter on Saturday evening of two boulders that were painted bright blue in O’Sullivan’s honor along El Dorado Boulevard.

One is painted with the words “Officer O’Sullivan” and “E.O.W. 6.19.19” and a silver badge with the phrase “Sacramento 349 Police.”





The other rock says “Tara” in red with a red heart on either side and what appears to be a green tree and a depiction of SpongeBob SquarePants.

“If you are driving down El Dorado Blvd - take a look and think of Officer Tara O’Sullivan and her service to all of us,” Hahn wrote in the post.

Memorial fund by California Association Highway Patrol

A memorial fund for O’Sullivan’s family has been set up by the California Association Highway Patrol Credit Union, The Bee previously reported.

Donations can be sent online at cahpcu.org or through mail at the following address:

Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Fund

PO Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827

In a news release, CAHP Credit Union president Brad Houle said the financial institution would waive all fees related to the account, and the family could receive the money for immediate expenses. The online donation form would be available as long as people continued to donate, he said.

“(O’Sullivan) displayed heroism while protecting an individual in our community,” he said in a statement. “Her family, friends and colleagues will always remember that she selflessly sacrificed her life to ensure the safety of another.”

Tribute at Rancho Cordova brewery

Thin Line Brewing Company in Rancho Cordova added O’Sullivan to its fallen soldier table Thursday morning, according to KCRA3. The table is a tribute to women and men who died in military service.

O’Sullivan is the second police officer to be added to the table, KCRA3 reported. Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was killed by a gunman while investigating a traffic incident in January.

Sacramento State vigil

Sacramento State, O’Sullivan’s alma mater, will host a vigil in her honor at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Outdoor Studio Theatre, northwest of the University Library, The Bee previously reported.

O’Sullivan graduated from Sacramento State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in child development and was one of the first four students to complete the newly created Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program, according to previous reports from The Bee.

She went on to the Sacramento Police Academy and started her service after graduation Dec. 20, 2018.





Round Table Clubhouse fundraiser in Rocklin

The Round Table Clubhouse location at Sunset Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road in Rocklin is teaming up with BBlessed Network, a company focused on child education and development, to host a fundraiser in O’Sullivan’s honor Monday night, according to a news release.

Twenty percent of all purchases made from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be allocated to O’Sullivan’s memorial fund and related expenses, the news release said.

There will also be an area for customers to decorate blue hearts with messages of love, loss, support, hope and respect to send in care packages to O’Sullivan’s family and other police officers, according to the news release. Children can do crafts, have their faces painted and play with balloons and games, all for free.

One of the organizers, Kathleen Moore, said help is still needed to prepare and run the event. Volunteers can contact her at 916-583-1322.

Memorial service in Roseville

A memorial service for the public, honoring O’Sullivan, will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, according to previous reports from The Bee.

The Sacramento Police Department announced the memorial service in a social media post.

Kars and K-9s car show

Dreaming Dog Brewery in Elk Grove originally planned to donate the profits from its inaugural car show next Sunday to the Elk Grove Police K-9 Association, according to brewery owner David Brown.

But after O’Sullivan’s death, the K-9 association asked Brown to give the proceeds to O’Sullivan’s memorial fund, Brown said. He happily obliged.

Brown said 20 cars are currently registered for the show, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 30. But given the amount of publicity the event has had, he expects more than 50 cars to participate.

Three awards will be given out — one by the Dreaming Dog Brewery staff, one by the K-9 association and one by people’s choice.

There will also be a taco truck and live soul music, Brown said. The event is free, but it costs $20 to show a car.