Where to watch Tara O’Sullivan’s procession Thursday – road closures across area

The memorial service for Tara O’Sullivan is Thursday, and will include two processions as her casket is taken from Elk Grove to Roseville and back, giving many in the capital region a chance to pay respect to the fallen Sacramento Police officer.

O’Sullivan was attacked and shot while responding to a domestic violence disturbance with her training officer on June 19, The Bee previously reported. She is the first Sacramento Police officer killed in the line of duty since William Bean Jr. was killed while making a traffic stop in 1999.

Here are the details on O’Sullivan’s services, as well as the road closures taking place during the day:

Morning procession

The route to take O’Sullivan’s casket to Thursday’s memorial will span 35 miles during the morning commute and consist of 50 to 75 law enforcement vehicles, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Elk Grove Boulevard from Kent Street to Highway 99 will be closed. The California Highway Patrol is expected to provide roadway clearing once the procession travels on northbound Highway 99, and westbound on the Capital City Freeway and Interstate 80.

The services

Friends, family and the public are invited to gather at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, to pay their respects to O’Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty last week. The doors will open at 9 a.m., but space is expected to be limited at Bayside, which seats about 2,850 people.

An overflow memorial service viewing area with a video feed of the service will be set up at Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin, at 6900 Destiny Drive, Sacramento Police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler announced at a news conference with the O’Sullivan family Tuesday afternoon.

Afternoon procession

Once the memorial concludes, approximately 500 law enforcement vehicles from across the capital region and California will drive the 37-mile route from Bayside to Elk Grove, stopping through the Del Paso Heights area of Sacramento, where O’Sullivan was assigned to duty.





The procession will leave the church around 1:15 p.m. and is expected to reach Elk Grove around 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn encouraged community members to line the procession route — which will pass by the police station O’Sullivan worked at.

“As police chief, I ask our community to show Tara and her family how much we love them back, how much we love and honor the sacrifice that both Tara made and her family has made,” Hahn said. “And by doing that, that means come to the memorial, or line every inch of the procession coming to the church to Elk Grove.”

The procession route

These are the areas, in order, that will be closed as the procession takes place:

Portions of Stanford Ranch Road and southbound Highway 65 in Roseville

Westbound Interstate 80 from Highway 65 to the Marysville Boulevard exit in Sacramento

Southbound Marysville Boulevard, passing O’Sullivan’s station, the William J. Kinney Police Facility at 3550 Marysville Blvd., from the freeway off-ramp to Arcade Boulevard





Eastbound Arcade Boulevard to the Capital City Freeway on-ramp

Westbound Capital City Freeway (going south) from Marconi to the interchange with Highways 50 and 99, and the W-X freeway.





Continuing on southbound Highway 99 to the Elk Grove Boulevard exit

Several other roads in Elk Grove will be blocked off from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., officials said:

Elk Grove Boulevard from Highway 99 to Waterman Road

Waterman Road from Elk Grove Boulevard to Sheldon Road

Sheldon Road from Waterman Road to East Stockton Boulevard

East Stockton Boulevard from Sheldon Road to just south of Creekside Church (8939 E. Stockton Blvd.)

Several roads will be closed Thursday throughout the day for fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial service. Elk Grove Police Department