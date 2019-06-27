Funeral services are today for slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan

Listen to memories of Tara O’Sullivan from her candlelight vigil Hundreds of people attended Sacramento police Officer Tara O'Sullivan's vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O'Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of people attended Sacramento police Officer Tara O'Sullivan's vigil on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. O'Sullivan was fatally shot the Wednesday before while responding to a domestic violence call.

Memorial services for slain Sacramento Police officer Tara O’Sullivan are scheduled to begin Thursday morning in Roseville.

O’Sullivan, 26, was was killed in an “ambush” style attack, and is the first Sacramento Police officer killed in the line of duty since William Bean Jr. was killed in 1999.

Her memorial service will be held at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, which also hosted in recent years funerals for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies Danny Oliver, Robert French and Mark Stasyuk.





Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus, which seats 2,850 people. An overflow viewing area with a video feed of the service will be set up at Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin, located at 6900 Destiny Drive.

The route to take O’Sullivan’s casket to Thursday’s memorial will span 35 miles during the morning commute and consist of 50 to 75 law enforcement vehicles, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Elk Grove Boulevard from Kent Street to Highway 99 will be closed. The California Highway Patrol is expected to provide roadway clearing once the procession travels on northbound Highway 99, and westbound on the Capital City Freeway and Interstate 80.

Details about the route and road closures

Once the memorial concludes, approximately 500 law enforcement vehicles from across the capital region and California will drive the 37-mile route from Bayside to Elk Grove, passing by the department’s station on Marysville Boulevard, where O’Sullivan worked.





The procession will leave the church around 1:15 p.m. and is expected to reach Elk Grove around 2:30 p.m.

O’Sullivan was hired by the Sacramento Police Department last year as a community service officer. She graduated from the police academy December 20, 2018.

She was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017. O’Sullivan was the only female among the first four graduates.

She was described as a “natural born leader” by an academy classmate Casey Claudius in a press conference last week at O’Sullivan’s alma mater, Sacramento State.

“That was the last person I expected to hear on the news as killed in the line of duty,” he said. “Everybody looked up to her.”

O’Sullivan was nearing the completion of her training as an officer at the Sacramento Police Department, police said. She was two weeks away from the last phase of her training in which an officer would shadow O’Sullivan to evaluate whether she was ready to go on patrol on her own, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. She had been with the department for less than a year.

Police believe O’Sullivan was fatally shot by Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, as she tried to help an alleged domestic violence victim retrieve belongings from Ramos’ house in north Sacramento. Ramos then allegedly exchanged fire with police for about eight hours before surrendering.

In bodycam video released last week, O’Sullivan’s training officer, Daniel Chipp, can be seen approaching the detached garage of the home with his sidearm drawn. As he announces himself, rapid gunfire is unleashed behind him, hitting O’Sullivan.

Ramos had barricaded the door of his home and was allegedly lying in wait for the officers. Ramos fired at least 30 rounds at officers in a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours.

O’Sullivan was shot multiple times and one of her wounds was “non-survivable,” police said.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes, but were not authorized to attempt a rescue until more than 40 minutes later with the department’s BearCat, an armored vehicle.

O’Sullivan was transported by a patrol vehicle to UC Davis Medical where she was pronounced dead.

Ramos made his first court appearance Monday, head wrapped in bandages protecting injuries officials say he inflicted on himself in the Sacramento County Jail. A carpenter with a history of domestic violence, he is due back in court on July 22.

O’Sullivan was previously memorialized at Sacramento State, from which she graduated in 2017, at a Sacramento Police Department graduation the day after her death and at a park in Sacramento’s Woodlake neighborhood Wednesday.

She is survived by her parents, Denis and Kelley O’Sullivan, and siblings, Justin and Krista.

Donations to O’Sullivan’s family can be mailed to P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827 or sent online through a California Association Highway Patrol Credit Union memorial fund.