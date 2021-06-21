Crews report good news on Blackstone Fire after fast spread in south El Dorado Hills

The fast-moving vegetation fire in El Dorado Hills, which prompted evacuations earlier, was almost fully contained Monday night, Cal Fire officials said.

The Blackstone Fire sparked Monday afternoon near Blackstone Parkway and Valley View Parkway by Clarksville, California, and had a dangerous rate of spread. Evacuation warnings were given but soon lifted for people living west of Marble Mountain.

Structures also were threatened, Cal Fire said.

The fire was 90% contained as crews continue to strengthen control lines and mop up hot spots, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit wrote in an incident update Monday night.

GPS ground mapping measured the fire at 35 acres, and the threat to structures was mitigated, Cal Fire said.

“Fire crews continue to strengthen control lines and put out hot spots within the interior of the burn,” Cal Fire AEU wrote in the incident update. “The fire is expected to remain in patrol status through tomorrow.”

Cal Fire said fire crews are expected to reach full containment by Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Blackstone Update, 6:30 P.M.

