Video: Why we’re about to see some intense traffic congestion in Sacramento region

Commuter Traffic in Sacramento

As the coronavirus pandemic eases and workers head back to the office, what will commuter traffic look like in the Sacramento region?

Why traffic gridlock is about to hit the Sacramento region — and how it can be avoided

These 6 major construction projects will slow your Sacramento-area commute this summer

Video: Why we’re about to see some intense traffic congestion in Sacramento region

Future of Sacramento region transportation is long distance transit, not wider highways

With the pandemic easing, and life is beginning to return to normal, what does that mean for commuter traffic congestion?

Sacramento Bee writer Tony Bizjak talked to transportation experts to find out in an article published July 14, 2021.

The video posted above shows what Bizjak found out: One element of pre-coronavirus life that none of us missed — freeway gridlock — is coming back.

In October, Sacramento may be just experience some of the most intense congestion ever seen on local roads, transportation analysts say.

The Sacramento Bee also has pinpointed the five biggest road projects underway in the region, and key things to know about each.

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
