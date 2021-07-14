Local
Video: Why we’re about to see some intense traffic congestion in Sacramento region
More from the series
Commuter Traffic in Sacramento
As the coronavirus pandemic eases and workers head back to the office, what will commuter traffic look like in the Sacramento region?
Expand All
Why traffic gridlock is about to hit the Sacramento region — and how it can be avoided
These 6 major construction projects will slow your Sacramento-area commute this summer
Video: Why we’re about to see some intense traffic congestion in Sacramento region
Future of Sacramento region transportation is long distance transit, not wider highways
With the pandemic easing, and life is beginning to return to normal, what does that mean for commuter traffic congestion?
Sacramento Bee writer Tony Bizjak talked to transportation experts to find out in an article published July 14, 2021.
The video posted above shows what Bizjak found out: One element of pre-coronavirus life that none of us missed — freeway gridlock — is coming back.
In October, Sacramento may be just experience some of the most intense congestion ever seen on local roads, transportation analysts say.
The Sacramento Bee also has pinpointed the five biggest road projects underway in the region, and key things to know about each.
Comments