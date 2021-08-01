A reimagined Sacramento Bee delivers more in-depth local journalism. Tell us what you think

Readers were quick to weigh in after we debuted a reimagined Sacramento Bee in June with more exclusive journalism and expanded local news coverage.

“I spent more time reading The Bee today than ever before,” one reader told us. “It made me feel excited about the future of Sacramento.”

“The new format looks more like it’s worth the money I pay,” another said.

Your feedback provided us with a road map for elevating our coverage and delivering a reader-friendly experience, both online and in print.

Now, the Sunday and Wednesday editions of The Bee feature more in-depth journalism, more insightful stories that move beyond breaking news and provide relevant information about the community where you live and a more thoughtful product that deepens your understanding of key local issues.

In print, we’ve added pages, sharpened our focus on essential local news and updated our design with striking visuals and a sophisticated approach. Online, we’re providing more digital exclusives, augmenting our reporting with interactive graphics, compelling video and audio that bring stories to life and other features that you can experience only at sacbee.com. To help you move easily between our print and digital offerings, we’ve added QR codes that connect you with our expanded coverage online, as well as the latest updates to the news of the day. You can use your phone to scan a barcode and instantly go deeper on our most consequential stories.

You asked for stories that hold the powerful to account and a renewed commitment to local and state coverage. And we took action.

The result is a new and improved Sacramento Bee that we’re proud to deliver to you.

During the past several weeks, we’ve investigated why California is still building homes in wildfire red zones. We’ve explored Lake Tahoe’s housing crisis and Folsom’s looming water issues. Our journalists have trained a spotlight on our city’s struggle with homelessness. And we’ve provided useful and valuable information about navigating life in a reopened Sacramento and the inevitable return of traffic gridlock.

To ensure that we can continue to deliver on our promise of providing more exclusive journalism that is both useful and valuable, we’re expanding our newsroom. We’re hiring more journalists who will focus on in-depth journalism delivered on all of our platforms. We’re adding a new business writer to our staff. We’re building a new team of journalists who will answer the questions that readers are asking about life in Sacramento each day. And we’re hiring a newsletter writer who will deliver the news you need to your inbox each day.

But we’re not done yet.

Your feedback continues to guide our efforts to make The Bee an essential part of living in Sacramento.

Here’s what is coming next:

We’re expanding and improving our Friday editions, adding pages to the print product and providing more information that’s relevant to your life as you head into the weekend. Soon, you’ll see the reimagined Sacramento Bee on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

We’re also upgrading our eEdition and our Sacramento Bee app to provide you with a seamless experience and easier access to essential local coverage, as well as all the bonus content you can only find online.

You’ll see these and other improvements soon. And in the meantime, we’d love to hear from you. Tell us what you think about our expanded coverage across all platforms, print and digital.

Take our reader survey and help shape our efforts to deliver essential local journalism. Thanks for your feedback, and thank you for reading The Sacramento Bee.