Family of Land Park woman slain in her home mourns ‘senseless, violent attack’

The family of Mary Kate Tibbitts, the Land Park woman slain in her home Friday night, issued an emotional statement Wednesday in front of her home calling her death the result of a “senseless, violent attack.”

“The huge void in our lives will never be filled,” her siblings wrote in a statement. “Our only comfort is in knowing that Kate’s soul is in a better place.

“We are remembering her for the wonderful person that she was, and are thankful for the outpouring of grief and support we have received from family, friends, neighbors, and the community.”

The siblings — Tibbitts’ eldest brother, George, read the statement while flanked by brothers Dan and Casey — noted that she “was a loving daughter, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and faithful friend.”

George Tibbitts reads a statement to the media with his brothers Casey and Dan on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Sacramento about the murder of their sister Mary Tibbitts who was killed last week in her home in Land Park. Troy Davis, a 51-year-old transient and parolee, has been charged with her murder. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

“She was committed to all that she held close, and would willingly share in their burdens without thought of her own burdens,” they added. “She was always ready for a conversation about ways to better the world.

“She read voraciously. Kate was rooted in her Catholic faith. She was a major champion of homeless dogs and cats, and a continual volunteer at the SPCA.”

The Sacramento SPCA sent emails to its volunteers Wednesday informing them of her death and noting that last month she had marked her 25th anniversary as a volunteer for the group after starting out in 1996 helping with a book sale.

“Kate was a foster parent and a dog walker/socializer,” the email said. “Long-time staff and volunteers will remember her for making sure each dog she encountered received the best care possible.

“In addition to being a cashier for our book sales, she also volunteered at the annual Doggy Dash as the vendor check-in lead. In her ‘spare time,’ she transported animals to our rescue partners whenever and wherever she could.

“To honor her memory and passion for animals, the Sacramento SPCA has established the Kate Tibbitts Memorial Fund to help with the medical care of dogs seven years of age and older - a cause that was very near and dear to her heart.”

“She was heavily involved in charities that made sure that Christmas joy and gifts found their way to families in need,” they wrote. “To Kate, her civic duty was much more than the mere act of voting; she often worked on election days at voting precincts. Kate will be forever missed.”

Tibbitts was killed Friday after an intruder broke into her 11th Avenue home through a window, killed her two dogs, then attempted to sexually assault her before killing her, authorities said.

A 51-year-old parolee with two prior strike convictions, Troy Davis, was arrested Saturday and made his first court appearance Tuesday in a case that could lead to a death penalty prosecution.

Davis had last been arrested in June in a case involving car theft and a parole violation and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, then released by sheriff’s officials before appearing before a judge.

He missed a June 22 arraignment date, and a felony bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Davis was not apprehended until he showed up in the Land Park neighborhood late Thursday and was caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera, apparently masturbating on the porch.

Later, police say, he broke into Tibbitts’ home and killed her.

“The attack was allegedly committed by a two-time convicted felon,” the family said in their statement. “The reason he was no longer in prison was because of somebody’s decision that we are not able to wrap our heads around.

“Was he released due to good behavior, prison overcrowding, or an attempt to limit the spread of COVID? We want to know. We do know that he had allegedly committed crimes in the near past and had been released on bail but did not show up for his court appearance, and therefore had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“All of this led to his allegedly being on the street on September 2nd and 3rd, the night Kate and her dogs, Molly and Ginny, were so gruesomely murdered. If he ends up being convicted, and we think he will, it is obvious that he should have never been released in the first place and given the freedom to commit his heinous crimes.

“The fact that he was released demonstrates a monumental failure of the political and criminal justice system in the state of California. Our only hope is that it won’t take years for the citizens of the state to wake up and realize that we have the ultimate power to insist on changes to laws, and the people who implement them, to effect reforms that are so badly needed to protect ourselves from the evil that exists amongst us.”

The case has shocked the Land Park neighborhood of Tibbitts, who lived a block from Plaza Cervantes Park. It’s also stunned seasoned law enforcement officials who have denounced the fact that Davis was out of custody.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela issued a letter Wednesday saying they were “frustrated and angry” about her slaying.

“We cannot simply release people from jail onto the streets without working harder to ensure that they are getting the treatment and services they desperately need to prevent them from harming themselves or others,” Steinberg and Valenzuela said in the letter. “Further, based on his criminal history, we have serious concerns about how this individual was released from custody in the first place. He should not have been on the street.”

Davis is in custody at the Main Jail — this time ineligible for bail — and faces his next court appearance Oct. 22. He faces murder, assault and other charges, including two felony counts for allegedly killing the dogs.