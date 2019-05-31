Undocumented immigrant charged with DUI crash into Sutter County trailer, killing 3

Watch car slam into CHP cruiser in example of dangers of DUI File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video: The California Highway Patrol released this video of an impaired driver colliding with a CHP cruiser to illustrate how dangerous DUI driving is to everyone, especially officers who are frequently exposed to traffic.

An undocumented immigrant accused of killing three people when he crashed into their trailer home in Sutter County was formally charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence Wednesday, according to court records.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, was allegedly intoxicated when he sped northbound down State Route 113 around 9:50 p.m. May 4, The Bee previously reported. Prosecutors say he “failed to negotiate the S curve” near Jennings Court and his 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche went off the road, crashing into a parked trailer where four family members were sleeping.

Jose Alberto Pacheco, 38; Anna Grisalda Pacheco, 34; and their son, Angel Alberto Pacheco-Espinoza, 10, were killed in the crash, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. The Pacheco’s 11-year-old daughter, Mariana, survived with serious injuries and underwent multiple surgeries at UC Davis Medical Center.

She has since left the hospital, UC Davis Medical Center’s spokesman Edwin Garcia said Friday.

Police arrested Huazo-Jardinez at the scene and took him to the hospital for moderate injuries, according to a Sutter County Sheriff news release, before being booked into Sutter County jail.

Huazo-Jardinez does not have a history of major criminal behavior, according to Smallwood. But he does have a previous reckless driving conviction and a few traffic citations.





A Sutter County judge set Huazo-Jardinez’s bail at $300,000, which he posted May 5, authorities said. Huazo-Jardinez presumably returned to his home in Yuba City and was taken into custody by federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers two days later, ICE spokesperon Paul Prince said.

Huazo-Jardinez was released on bail before ICE learned of the arrest and “before we could lodge a detainer to take him into ICE custody,” Prince said in prepared remarks May 8.

At the time ICE took Huazo-Jardinez into custody, it was unclear whether the agency would allow him to go to court for the charges stemming from the crash. ICE operates on a case-by-case basis when deciding whether to let people in their custody appear in court, Prince said.

In Wednesday’s information filing, the charges were expanded to include enhancements for great bodily injury and for driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.15, which can carry additional prison time if convicted.

Huazo-Jardinez is expected to be formally arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on June 10.