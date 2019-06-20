Sacramento County deputy accused of having sex with 16-year-old boy arraigned in court

Watch Sacramento deputy accused of sex with teen appear in court Judge Lawrence Brown orders no contact between Shauna Bishop and her alleged teen victim during an arraignment at Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The sheriff’s deputy is accused of five counts involving sex with a minor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Judge Lawrence Brown orders no contact between Shauna Bishop and her alleged teen victim during an arraignment at Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The sheriff’s deputy is accused of five counts involving sex with a minor.

Shauna Bishop, the 45-year-old Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of having sex with the 16-year-old son of another deputy, was arraigned in court Thursday morning.

After being read charges of having sex with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and misdemeanor annoyance of a child, Bishop was served a protective order, restricting her access to the victim.

The victim, who is believed to have had sexual intercourse with Bishop in late April in his mother’s home, was not identified.

Bishop, a five-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, was accused by the Folsom Police Department of having sex with a minor in May and was arrested June 13.

She was booked into the Sacramento County jail after her arrest, but was released shortly afterward.

The victim is the son of a deputy who Bishop formerly dated, according to court records. Prosecutors believe she went into the boy’s room while staying with his mother to have sex with him.

Bishop was on paid administrative leave with the Sheriff’s Office and her next court date was set for July 24.