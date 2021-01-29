Sacramento police arrest 3 teens after gun brandished in Arden Fair mall parking lot

Officers arrested three teenage boys after someone reportedly brandished a gun in a vehicle driving through the Arden Fair mall parking lot Friday afternoon, authorities said.

About 1 p.m., officers were called to Arden Fair after receiving reports of a group of people in a vehicle in which someone had brandished a gun, said Officer Karl Chan, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The vehicle had been moving in the parking lot when the gun was brandished, Chan said. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to speak with the people inside the suspected vehicle.

The three teenagers got out of the vehicle and ran away from the officers, Chan said. Police surrounded a nearby neighborhood, and officers found the three suspects. There were no reported injuries.

The suspects were arrested on gun-related charges, Chan said. The Police Department did not release the names of the suspects because they are minors, and no further information was available.

The incident came two months after a brazen shooting at Arden Fair killed two brothers: Dewayne James Jr., 19, and Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17. The shooting occurred inside the mall while many shopped there for Black Friday.

Police later arrested Damario Laron Beck, 18, who faces two counts of murder in the Nov. 27 shooting.