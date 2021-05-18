Authorities in Las Vegas arrest shooting suspect in Sacramento County double homicide

Authorities in Las Vegas have arrested a Rancho Cordova man suspected in a November shooting that killed two 18-year-old men at an apartment complex in Sacramento County.

Homicide detectives identified Andrew Leonard Granderson as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Joseph Ash and Micah Nero, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

The detectives obtained an arrest warrant on suspicion of homicide for Granderson, 20, based on evidence found at the scene and witness statements, sheriff’s officials said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and an FBI Task Force Team found Granderson in Las Vegas and took him into custody. Sheriff’s officials said Granderson was being held at a jail in Nevada, where he is awaiting extradition. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about Granderson’s arrest.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 1 at the apartment complex in the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive, just off Highway 50 near Watt Avenue and just south of the American River. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment complex after receiving reports of gunfire.

Ash and Nero were found inside one of the apartments before medics pronounced them dead.