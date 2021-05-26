Sacramento sheriff deputies search for homicide suspect in North Highlands shooting

Investigators on Wednesday were looking for a Sacramento man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this month in North Highlands, about a mile north of American River College.

Investigators were asking the public to help them find Patrick Lavell Noied, 20, who is wanted on suspicion of homicide in the May 5 death of Tayler Jon Wellman-Holochwost, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Noied, 20, in connection with Wellman-Holochwost’s death. Sheriff’s officials said Noied “is considered armed and dangerous” and anyone who spots him is urged to call 911.

Wellman-Holochwost, 29, of Antelope, was first spotted injured about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive. Someone called 911 and reported the injured person “collapsed” and was bleeding, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrived and found Wellman-Holochwost with at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

It was the second fatal shooting in the area in less than a week. On April 30, a man was shot and killed in the 4900 block of College Oak Drive, less than a mile from where Wellman-Holochwost was found six days later. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the two shootings.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about Noied or his whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.