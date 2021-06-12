New arrest made in connection with 2019 killing of Pleasant Valley woman

El Dorado County deputies arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of acting as an accessory to the murder of a woman in 2019.

Heather Gumina-Waters went missing in July 2019, and was later found dead on Sept. 6 the same year. Her husband, Anthony Gumina, then 44 years old, was arrested shortly afterward and charged in her murder.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that Justin Kremer, 40, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assisting in the murder, and was booked into the El Dorado County Jail. Both the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office said that no further information regarding Kremer’s connection to the killing will be released at this time. His bail has been set at $320,000, according to Sheriff’s Office records. Anthony Gumina remains in custody in Placerville as his trial continues.

Pleasant Valley resident Gumina-Waters was 33 years old when her remains were found by deputies investigating her disappearance. Her car, a 2005 black Infiniti G35, had been found previously and was processed for forensic evidence. Investigators serving a search warrant in the Pleasant Valley area on Sept. 6, 2019, discovered human remains that were later confirmed to belong to Gumina-Waters.

“Heather Gumina was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in a criminal proceeding,” the El Dorado County DA’s 2019 criminal complaint against Gumina said.