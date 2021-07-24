Two convicted of robbery in connection with shooting outside Dimple Records in Arden

Two men were convicted of robbery and other charges this week in connection with a 2018 shooting at Dimple Records’ Arden Arcade location.

Cesar Serpas, 29, was convicted Thursday of robbery, assault with a firearm, attempted voluntary manslaughter, attempted carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Co-defendant Joseph Garcia, 32, was convicted of robbery and attempted carjacking.

The shooting took place Sept. 11, 2018, outside the now-shuttered Dimple Records on Arden Way. Serpas and Garcia attempted to rob people who had just left the store, tried to steal a car, and Serpas fired several shots into the store after one of the victims ran back inside, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A Sacramento Bee report from the day of the shooting said that one man was robbed and injured, but was not hit by gunfire. Serpas and Garcia left before police arrived but were later taken into custody. The handgun used in the robbery was never found, according to prosecutors.

Sacramento County jail records show that Serpas was arrested on a warrant Feb. 20, 2019, and appeared in court two days later for arraignment. Garcia was arraigned Feb. 5, 2019, and remanded into Sacramento County custody on Thursday.

Both Serpas and Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges. Garcia was acquitted of assault and felony firearm possession charges, according to court records. Serpas was convicted in 2013 on a charge of assault causing great bodily injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Serpas faces up to 54 years and four months in prison, while Garcia faces up to five years. Sentencing is Oct. 1.