Sacramento County officials release name of woman killed in stabbing at Elk Grove home

Officials on Tuesday afternoon released the name of a woman who was killed over the weekend, when she was stabbed in the neck at an Elk Grove home.

Marya Guillen, 36, of Elk Grove, died Sunday morning in the stabbing at the home in the 8900 block of Sierra Street, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Ricky Sims, 36, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the stabbing. Sims was hospitalized and will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail once he’s been medically cleared, the Elk Grove Police Department has said. As of Tuesday evening, Sims had not yet been booked at the jail.

The fatal stabbing was initially reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday as a call for medical aid at the home. Police officers arrived and spoke to Sims, who was inside the home, wouldn’t reveal himself to the officers and refused to comply with the officers’ commands, according to a Police Department news release.

The officers used a less-than-lethal device to subdue Sims and take him into custody. The officers searched the home and found Guillen with a stab wound in her neck.

Detectives say Sims and Guillen knew each other, but what led up to the stabbing remained under investigation. Detectives recovered at the scene the weapon used in Guillen’s death, according to police.