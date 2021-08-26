Roseville police arrest Sacramento County man accused of trying to kidnap teen girls

A Sacramento County man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of three Roseville teen girls, who told police the suspect tried to lure them into his pickup in exchange for money.

Ivan Pavlovich Timofeyev, 26, of Antelope remained in custody at the Placer County Jail on Thursday morning. Along with the attempted kidnapping charge, Timofeyev was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a crime. He was being held in lieu of a $1.1 million bail bond, according to the jail records.

Officers arrested Timofeyev late Wednesday in connection with the reported attempted kidnapping earlier this week in Roseville.

About 5:50 p.m. Monday, Timofeyev is suspected of communicating with three teen girls near the corner of Westbrook Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard, the Roseville Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

Police officials said Timofeyev reportedly tried to lure the girls into his pickup in exchange for money. The girls rejected the suspect’s repeated offers and ran to a nearby house to report the incident.

At no time did Timofeyev make physical contact with any of the girls or force them into his vehicle, according to the Police Department.

Police investigators on Thursday released a description the arrested man as they searched for any others who possibly came into contact with him. But the Police Department, citing the integrity of the investigation, did not release the suspect’s photo.

Police described Timofeyev as a man with light blonde hair who was driving an early 2000s model maroon Toyota Tundra pickup with an “access cab” or third door.

Investigators asked anyone who had contact or interactions with Timofeyev or a similar vehicle to call the Roseville Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.