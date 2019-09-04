Nightly Buzz, Sept. 4, 2019: El Dorado County Wildfire + Cars crash into home + Rain in Sacramento

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Wildfire burning near Cool, California, now 30 percent contained
The Country Fire was 30 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and mapped at 85 acres. A patch of rural homes in the Sierra foothills remained under evacuation orders.
Four hurt when two vehicles collide, slam into Sacramento home
Four people suffered moderate injuries when two vehicles crashed into an Oak Park home early Wednesday morning.
Sacramento officials say holiday alcohol ban is effective
Rangers issued 56 citations and fines over the three-day Labor Day Weekend in parks an along the alcohol-free stretch of the American River.
Surprise splash of morning rain hits Sacramento on day expected to reach 96 degrees
The National Weather Service tweeted photos from its office in Arden Arcade, where it says raindrops fell around 9 a.m.
