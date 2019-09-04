Nightly Buzz, Sept. 4, 2019: El Dorado County Wildfire + Cars crash into home + Rain in Sacramento

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Wildfire burning near Cool, California, now 30 percent contained

The Country Fire was 30 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and mapped at 85 acres. A patch of rural homes in the Sierra foothills remained under evacuation orders.

»» Read more here

Four hurt when two vehicles collide, slam into Sacramento home

Four people suffered moderate injuries when two vehicles crashed into an Oak Park home early Wednesday morning.

»» Read more here

Sacramento officials say holiday alcohol ban is effective

Rangers issued 56 citations and fines over the three-day Labor Day Weekend in parks an along the alcohol-free stretch of the American River.

»» Read more here

Surprise splash of morning rain hits Sacramento on day expected to reach 96 degrees

The National Weather Service tweeted photos from its office in Arden Arcade, where it says raindrops fell around 9 a.m.

» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”