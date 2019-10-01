Nightly Buzz, Oct. 1, 2019: Homeless man dropped in Sac + Gas prices rise + New building proposed

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Yolo County deputies bring homeless man to Sacramento
Video surfaced last week of two Yolo County deputies appearing to drop off a homeless man north of downtown Sacramento.
Sacramento gas prices rise
Gas prices skyrocketed in Sacramento last week, despite a nationwide trend in the opposite direction.
Five-story apartment and retail building planned
Developers are proposing a five-story apartment and retail building at Third and S streets.
Elk Grove’s first animal shelter opens
The long-awaited Elk Grove Animal Shelter opened to the public over the weekend.
