Nightly Buzz, Oct. 24: Fire in Sonoma + Update in El Dorado deputy slaying + New food at Golden 1

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
Kincade Fire explodes to 10,000 acres in Sonoma
California’s wildfire season roared to life early today as a fire in Sonoma County exploded to more than 10,000 acres overnight.
Man who reported cannabis theft arrested in El Dorado County deputy’s slaying
PG&E shut off the lights to thousands of customers in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay on Wednesday as it began its second major deliberate blackout in two weeks.
PG&E blackouts hit Northern California
A Sacramento City Councilman is proposing a huge campus to house up to 700 homeless people in tents, cabins, tiny homes and ultimately single-family homes.
Inside Golden 1 Center’s new concession items
In less than two weeks, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end.
Comments