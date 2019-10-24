Nightly Buzz, Oct. 24: Fire in Sonoma + Update in El Dorado deputy slaying + New food at Golden 1

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”

Kincade Fire explodes to 10,000 acres in Sonoma

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

California’s wildfire season roared to life early today as a fire in Sonoma County exploded to more than 10,000 acres overnight.

»» Read more here

Man who reported cannabis theft arrested in El Dorado County deputy’s slaying

PG&E shut off the lights to thousands of customers in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay on Wednesday as it began its second major deliberate blackout in two weeks.

»» Read more here

PG&E blackouts hit Northern California

A Sacramento City Councilman is proposing a huge campus to house up to 700 homeless people in tents, cabins, tiny homes and ultimately single-family homes.

»» Read more here

Inside Golden 1 Center’s new concession items

In less than two weeks, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end.

»» Read more here