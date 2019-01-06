Third fallen tree in two days snarls Sac RT light-rail lines in Sacramento

A fallen tree disrupted Sacramento Regional Transit light-rail lines Sunday for the third time in two days.
Jessica Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Regional Transit, said tracks were blocked by the tree downtown near the intersection of 8th Street and O Street around 2:27 p.m.
As of 4:09 p.m., normal light-rail service had resumed, according to RT’s Twitter account.
A bus bridge was set up to shuttle passengers between 13th Street Station and the Cathedral Square Station stations near 10th and K Street on the Blue Line and between 13th Street and Sacramento Valley stations on the Gold Line.
On Saturday, two trees fell near the 13th Street Station in midtown, knocking out overhead lines for about nine hours, requiring a bus bridge for Gold and Blue Line passengers.
