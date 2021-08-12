Newsom gets pushback on vax mandate + Educators support it + What to do about Question 2?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced that California will require its 320,000 teachers and school employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) AP

RECALL CANDIDATES PUSH BACK ON VAX MANDATE

Via Lara Korte...

Gov. Gavin Newsom took COVID-19 regulations a step further on Wednesday, requiring all California school teachers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Newsom says it’s about safety, but Republican recall candidates, unsurprisingly, called it an overreach.

“I have consistently urged my fellow Californians to join me in getting vaccinated, but mandates are not the solution,” said former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “Sacramento politicians should not be pushing uniform statewide orders on every school district across the state. Those decisions are best made at the local level in consultation with parents.”

2018 candidate John Cox called the regular testing for COVID-19 “invasive” and called Newsom a “power hungry politician who wants to control every aspect of people’s lives.”

“This is just further government intrusion into people’s personal lives. We must draw the line and protect people’s freedoms. Instead of more mandates, we should be giving parents greater choice when it comes to schools,” he said in a statement.

Republicans have repeatedly pushed back on Newsom’s efforts to mandate masks and vaccines at any statewide level. During a live debate among recall candidates last week, all said they would oppose such mandates, calling it an “overreach.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend “universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors” to k-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said in its latest school guidance. “Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

NEWSOM TOUTS UNION, EDUCATOR SUPPORT FOR VACCINE MANDATE

Fresh off of his announcement that California teachers and school staff will be required to be vaccinated, or else face regular testing, Gov. Newsom’s office sent out a news release touting the support of education and labor groups in his making the decision.

“We think this is the right thing to do,” Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open, and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have — I have four young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe.”

The Bee’s Sophia Bollag was there and got the story, which you can read here.

Newsom’s decision has the support of the California State Parent Teacher Association, the California Teachers Association, the California Federation of Teachers, the California Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, California, the Association of California School Administrators, the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association, SEIU California, the California School Employees Association and the California Charter Schools Association.

“We are optimistic about returning to in-person education in classrooms around the state and keeping our schools open, which depends on the health and safety of our school communities. The most important step toward achieving this is for all eligible individuals to be vaccinated, followed by frequent testing for those who are unvaccinated,” said California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas in a statement.

WHAT TO DO ABOUT QUESTION 2?

Soon, Californians will receive their ballot for the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. That ballot will have two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should take his place.

For many Democrats and other opponents of the recall, question No. 1 is easy. They plan to vote ‘no’.

But what about question No. 2?

That’s a dilemma for Democrats because the best-known recall candidates are Republicans like Newsom’s 2018 opponent John Cox and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. By not voting on question No. 2, Democratic voters risk ceding the recall election to a candidate whose views they oppose.

Elder, for instance, believes that the minimum wage should be abolished and supports former President Donald Trump. Cox courted Trump’s endorsement in 2018. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, another well-known candidate, supported Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The California Democratic Party is urging left-leaning voters not to select anyone on the recall ballot’s second question.

“The California Democratic Party is activating voters to vote no on the Republican Recall and leave the second question blank. It’s the only way to stop Republicans who want to take California back to some very dark days,” said party spokeswoman Shery Yang.

But is that the best course? Read the full story here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I really wonder how privileged a life you must lead if what you’re most worried about is you or your child having to wear a mask.I’m worried about global warming, on the job injuries, low pay, my constituents who can’t pay the rent, and, well, Cancer. But, yeah, masks.”

- Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, via Twitter.

